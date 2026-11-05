Medicus Pharma To Present At BIO-Europe 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicus Chief Medical Officer will Highlight Company's Focus on Precision Oncology, Anchored by CD228V targeted ADC and Partner Ready Therapeutic Programs

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the“Company”), a precision guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced that it will be presenting at BIO-Europe 2026, being held on November 9-11, 2026, in Cologne, Germany.

Dr. Faisal Mehmud, Chief Medical Officer of Medicus, presentation will highlight the Company's progress around precision oncology, anchored by CD228V, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) molecule utilizing an established vedotin linker-payload platform, as well as SkinJect®, an investigational localized immuno-oncology precision product, for multiple basal cell carcinoma lesions in patients with Gorlin syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant genetic disease. The presentation will also cover development and partnership outlook for the Teverelix® Program.

Presentation details:



Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. CET Location: Theatre B, Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany



Dr. Mehmud will be available to hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and prospective partners throughout the conference. The full BIO-Europe 2026 agenda is available on the conference website.

Advancing a Focused Precision Oncology Portfolio

CD228V is an early clinical-stage ADC, utilizing Pfizer's established vedotin linker-payload platform. Medicus is prioritizing clinical proof-of-concept in melanoma, particularly relapsed, refractory or immunotherapy-resistant disease, with biomarker research intended to guide further development. The Company believes that evidence generated in melanoma could support evaluation in additional CD228-expressing solid tumors.

Medicus aims to build clinical evidence in defined patient populations while pursuing partnerships that can contribute expertise and development resources.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

...

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

...

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company's current therapeutic assets are:

CD228V ADC, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate molecule utilizing Pfizer's established vedotin linker-payload platform, directed against melanotransferrin (CD228), a cell-surface protein expressed across multiple solid tumor types, such as melanoma, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and esophageal cancer.

SkinJect ® , an investigational novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in Gorlin Syndrome patients, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, an investigational next-generation GnRH antagonist, is being developed as a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients, patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate and symptomatic endometriosis.

Medicus' strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase their attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”).“Forward-looking statements” are defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development of SkinJect® and the potential benefits thereof for those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome, the planned initiation, timing, design, conduct and results of the SKNJCT-005 registrational study in patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the Company's decision to develop SkinJect® exclusively for patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer, women's health indications like endometriosis, the FDA's feedback regarding the Company's Phase 2b/3 registration-intent protocol for Teverelix® in APC, the proposed design of the Phase 2b/3 registration-intent program, the potential to reduce the overall planned APC clinical development program from approximately 1,500 patients to approximately 600 patients, the establishment of a defined, capital-efficient and partner-ready registrational pathway for Teverelix® without Medicus independently funding an additional APC clinical development study, Medicus' intent and ability to out-license or otherwise strategically partner the Teverelix® APC program, the anticipated completion of GMP-grade manufacturing, quality-release and other clinical study readiness steps before the end of 2026, whether the proposed cardiovascular-focused registrational strategy, including the 12-month non-calcified coronary plaque endpoint assessed using non-invasive coronary CCTA and the evaluation of Teverelix® effects on APC patients at increased cardiovascular risk, could support registration, the Company's capital-efficient portfolio strategy and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's co-development with Pfizer with respect to CD228V and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and complete partnerships, licensing, co-development or other strategic transactions and the timing, terms and anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's participation in BIO- Europe 2026 and the potential benefits thereof, the Company's plans and expectations relating to the development, manufacture and commercialization of CD228V across human therapeutic indications, including the Company's intention to focus initial development on melanoma with potential subsequent development in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and esophageal cancer, the Company's plans to prioritize clinical proof-of-concept for CD228V in melanoma, including relapsed, refractory or immunotherapy-resistant disease, the potential for biomarker research to guide development, the potential for evidence generated in melanoma to support evaluation of CD228V in additional CD228-expressing solid tumors, the timing, design, conduct and results of any future clinical study of CD228V, and the potential market opportunities related to CD228V, SkinJect® and Teverelix® and the Company's other therapeutic assets. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may",“on track”,“aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result",“could,”“designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target",“goal”,“strive”,“prioritize”,“pursue”,“intended”,“potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.