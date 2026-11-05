MACOM Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
| October 2, 2026
| July 3,
2026
| October 3, 2025
| October 2, 2026
| October 3, 2025
|Revenue
|$
|424,819
|$
|342,237
|$
|261,170
|$
|1,327,623
|$
|967,258
|Cost of revenue
|170,187
|142,685
|118,869
|557,227
|438,256
|Gross profit
|254,632
|199,552
|142,301
|770,396
|529,002
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|76,083
|74,305
|62,880
|285,830
|244,466
|Selling, general and administrative
|44,325
|48,132
|39,826
|179,099
|154,884
|Total operating expenses
|120,408
|122,437
|102,706
|464,929
|399,350
|Income from operations
|134,224
|77,115
|39,595
|305,467
|129,652
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|7,335
|6,676
|8,016
|29,760
|29,853
|Interest expense
|(1,481
|)
|(1,484
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(6,330
|)
|(5,516
|)
|Gain on investment fair value
|19,446
|41,543
|-
|60,989
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(193,098
|)
|Gain on acquired assets and other income, net
|-
|-
|10,084
|-
|10,084
|Total other income (expense)
|25,300
|46,735
|16,307
|84,419
|(158,677
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|159,524
|123,850
|55,902
|389,886
|(29,025
|)
|Income tax expense
|20,079
|23,142
|10,782
|54,635
|25,185
|Net income (loss)
|$
|139,445
|$
|100,708
|$
|45,120
|$
|335,251
|$
|(54,210
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Income (loss) per share - Basic
|$
|1.83
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.61
|$
|4.43
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Income (loss) per share - Diluted
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.59
|$
|4.31
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Weighted average common shares:
|Shares - Basic
|76,372
|76,331
|74,473
|75,702
|73,986
|Shares - Diluted
|78,257
|78,409
|76,252
|77,735
|73,986
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
| October 2,
2026
| October 3,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112,011
|$
|112,142
|Short-term investments
|680,396
|673,833
|Accounts receivable, net
|209,523
|148,646
|Inventories
|284,311
|237,844
|Prepaid and other current assets
|39,141
|32,623
|Total current assets
|1,325,382
|1,205,088
|Property and equipment, net
|251,959
|230,291
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|393,625
|414,885
|Deferred income taxes
|182,342
|207,999
|Long-term investments
|121,577
|-
|Other long-term assets
|47,966
|45,097
|Total assets
|$
|2,322,851
|$
|2,103,360
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|$
|340,743
|$
|160,946
|Accounts payable
|70,548
|67,588
|Accrued liabilities
|111,596
|96,585
|Total current liabilities
|522,887
|325,119
|Finance lease obligations, less current portion
|29,796
|30,504
|Financing obligation
|36,397
|37,014
|Long-term debt
|-
|339,630
|Other long-term liabilities
|37,104
|43,998
|Total liabilities
|626,184
|776,265
|Stockholders' equity
|1,696,667
|1,327,095
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,322,851
|$
|2,103,360
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited and in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
| October 2,
2026
| October 3,
2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|335,251
|$
|(54,210
|)
|Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
|62,612
|63,295
|Share-based compensation
|87,797
|79,362
|Deferred income taxes
|27,871
|2,637
|Gain on investment fair value
|(60,989
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|193,098
|Gain on acquired assets
|-
|(10,084
|)
|Other adjustments, net
|(2,781
|)
|(939
|)
|Accounts receivable
|(60,878
|)
|(41,980
|)
|Inventories
|(46,617
|)
|(26,562
|)
|Accounts payable
|589
|22,210
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|14,231
|8,541
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|357,086
|235,368
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Sales, purchases and maturities of investments
|(15,039
|)
|(232,212
|)
|Purchases of long-term investments
|(60,588
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(64,420
|)
|(42,551
|)
|Purchases of software licenses and licensed technology
|(10,695
|)
|(10,866
|)
|Other investing
|2,810
|(1,200
|)
|Purchase of property under financing arrangement
|-
|(28,750
|)
|Acquisition of business, net
|-
|(12,684
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(147,932
|)
|(328,263
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayment of convertible notes
|(161,151
|)
|-
|Payments on finance leases and other financing activities
|(2,617
|)
|(1,268
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases
|11,549
|10,289
|Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards
|(56,937
|)
|(43,135
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|-
|86,629
|Proceeds from financing arrangement
|-
|28,750
|Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs
|-
|(23,166
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(209,156
|)
|58,099
|Foreign currency effect on cash
|(129
|)
|132
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(131
|)
|(34,664
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
|112,142
|146,806
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
|$
|112,011
|$
|112,142
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Gross profit - GAAP
|$
|254,632
|59.9
|$
|199,552
|58.3
|$
|142,301
|54.5
|$
|770,396
|58.0
|$
|529,002
|54.7
|Amortization expense
|1,620
|0.4
|1,622
|0.5
|4,309
|1.6
|6,486
|0.5
|14,333
|1.5
|Share-based compensation expense
|3,812
|0.9
|2,803
|0.8
|2,198
|0.8
|12,125
|0.9
|9,519
|1.0
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|270
|0.1
|270
|0.1
|330
|0.1
|1,087
|0.1
|2,435
|0.3
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|260,334
|61.3
|$
|204,247
|59.7
|$
|149,138
|57.1
|$
|790,094
|59.5
|$
|555,289
|57.4
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Operating expenses - GAAP
|$
|120,408
|28.3
|$
|122,437
|35.8
|$
|102,706
|39.3
|$
|464,929
|35.0
|$
|399,350
|41.3
|Amortization expense
|(1,712
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1,713
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1,620
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(6,987
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(8,032
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|(20,117
|)
|(4.7
|)
|(21,708
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(15,890
|)
|(6.1
|)
|(87,565
|)
|(6.6
|)
|(76,620
|)
|(7.9
|)
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|(497
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(2,483
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(3,048
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(4,674
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(5,141
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|98,082
|23.1
|$
|96,533
|28.2
|$
|82,148
|31.5
|$
|365,703
|27.5
|$
|309,557
|32.0
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Income from operations - GAAP
|$
|134,224
|31.6
|$
|77,115
|22.5
|$
|39,595
|15.2
|$
|305,467
|23.0
|$
|129,652
|13.4
|Amortization expense
|3,332
|0.8
|3,335
|1.0
|5,929
|2.3
|13,473
|1.0
|22,365
|2.3
|Share-based compensation expense
|23,929
|5.6
|24,511
|7.2
|18,088
|6.9
|99,690
|7.5
|86,139
|8.9
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|767
|0.2
|2,753
|0.8
|3,378
|1.3
|5,761
|0.4
|7,576
|0.8
|Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|162,252
|38.2
|$
|107,714
|31.5
|$
|66,990
|25.6
|$
|424,391
|32.0
|$
|245,732
|25.4
|Depreciation expense
|9,242
|2.2
|9,021
|2.6
|8,716
|3.3
|35,932
|2.7
|29,115
|3.0
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|171,494
|40.4
|$
|116,735
|34.1
|$
|75,706
|29.0
|$
|460,323
|34.7
|$
|274,847
|28.4
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|139,445
|32.8
|$
|100,708
|29.4
|$
|45,120
|17.3
|$
|335,251
|25.3
|$
|(54,210
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Amortization expense
|3,332
|0.8
|3,335
|1.0
|5,929
|2.3
|13,473
|1.0
|22,365
|2.3
|Share-based compensation expense
|23,929
|5.6
|24,511
|7.2
|18,088
|6.9
|99,690
|7.5
|86,139
|8.9
|Non-cash interest, net
|278
|0.1
|279
|0.1
|381
|0.1
|1,318
|0.1
|1,449
|0.1
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|767
|0.2
|2,753
|0.8
|3,378
|1.3
|5,761
|0.4
|7,576
|0.8
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|193,098
|20.0
|Gain on investment fair value, net
|(19,446
|)
|(4.6
|)
|(41,543
|)
|(12.1
|)
|-
|-
|(60,989
|)
|(4.6
|)
|-
|-
|Gain on acquired assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,084
|)
|(3.9
|)
|-
|-
|(10,084
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|15,028
|3.5
|19,746
|5.8
|8,574
|3.3
|41,161
|3.1
|17,039
|1.8
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|163,333
|38.4
|$
|109,789
|32.1
|$
|71,386
|27.3
|$
|435,665
|32.8
|$
|263,372
|27.2
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Net income
|Income per diluted share
|Net income
|Income per diluted share
|Net income
|Income per diluted share
|Net income
|Income per diluted share
|Net income (loss)
|Income (loss) per diluted share
|Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted
|$
|139,445
|$
|1.78
|$
|100,708
|$
|1.28
|$
|45,120
|$
|0.59
|$
|335,251
|$
|4.31
|$
|(54,210
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|163,333
|$
|2.09
|$
|109,789
|$
|1.40
|$
|71,386
|$
|0.94
|$
|435,665
|$
|5.60
|$
|263,372
|$
|3.47
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Diluted shares - GAAP
|78,257
|78,409
|76,252
|77,735
|73,986
|Incremental shares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,873
|Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
|78,257
|78,409
|76,252
|77,735
|75,859
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|July 3, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Interest income - GAAP
|$
|7,335
|1.7
|$
|6,676
|2.0
|$
|8,016
|3.1
|$
|29,760
|2.2
|$
|29,853
|3.1
|Interest expense - GAAP
|(1,481
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(1,484
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1,793
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(6,330
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(5,516
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Non-cash interest expense
|278
|0.1
|279
|0.1
|381
|0.1
|1,318
|0.1
|1,449
|0.1
|Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|6,132
|1.4
|$
|5,471
|1.6
|$
|6,604
|2.5
|$
|24,748
|1.9
|$
|25,786
|2.7
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