Former Eversheds Sutherland CEO Mark Wasserman Joins FTI Consulting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime law firm leader will help assemble multidisciplinary teams for law firms, corporate legal departments, boards and senior executives navigating high-stakes events

WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of former Eversheds Sutherland CEO Mark Wasserman as a Senior Managing Director focused on advising law firms, corporate legal departments, boards and senior executives.

Mr. Wasserman, who is based in Atlanta, joins FTI Consulting from Eversheds Sutherland, a global leading law practice, where he most recently served as CEO Emeritus. He joined the firm in 1987, became a partner in 1995 and served as the leader of the firm's Corporate practice and a member of its Executive Committee before becoming Managing Partner in 2005, a position he held for 20 years. He also served as Global Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland following the firm's combination in 2017.

Under his leadership, Mr. Wasserman helped guide Eversheds Sutherland through its global combination, expanded its U.S. presence into new markets and led the organization through significant change. He received the Distinguished Leader award from the American Lawyer in 2017, was named Most Admired CEO by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2018 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Lawyer at its Southeastern Legal Awards in 2024.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Wasserman will work with experts across the firm's business segments and global network to support law firms, corporate legal departments, boards and senior executives. He also will help connect clients with multidisciplinary teams for high-stakes matters that require multidisciplinary expertise.

“Clients facing consequential matters need advisors who understand both legal strategy and business operations,” said William Perlstein, Vice Chair of Client Services at FTI Consulting and former co-managing partner at WilmerHale.“Mark has nearly four decades of experience advising clients, building trusted relationships and leading a complex professional services organization. His perspective will help us better anticipate client needs and connect organizations with expertise from across FTI Consulting.”

Mr. Wasserman's experience as both a practicing lawyer and a law firm executive gives him a unique perspective on the legal, operational, financial, regulatory and reputational issues facing organizations and the firms they turn to for outside counsel. His appointment comes as law firms, corporate legal departments, boards and senior executives face increasingly interconnected legal, regulatory, financial, operational and reputational pressures, including from artificial intelligence. As those issues converge, clients are looking to advisory firms not only for specialized expertise, but also for senior leaders who understand how legal organizations operate and can bring together the right capabilities.

“Organizations today face complex legal and business challenges that require expertise across multiple disciplines especially when it comes to artificial intelligence,” Mr. Wasserman said.“Law firms and professionals are moving from asking whether to use AI to asking how to use it well. Having been deeply engaged in that conversation, I am confident that FTI Consulting's breadth of capabilities and collaborative culture make it exceptionally well positioned to help leaders address questions about governance, risk and client trust with confidence.”

In addition to his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Wasserman serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, on the Governing Board of the Woodruff Arts Center and on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Clemson University Foundation.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,200 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at .

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