Dragonfly Energy To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operational Results On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the“Company”), an industry leader in lithium battery technology, today announced that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access the live webcast via the link found here or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy's website at . To join by phone and participate in the Q&A, please register in advance here; dial-in details and a unique PIN will be provided upon registration. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly Energy's website, along with the earnings press release.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a lithium battery technology company spanning battery cell manufacturing, pack assembly and full-system integration. The Company develops and delivers energy storage solutions for mobile, off-grid, industrial and specialty applications.

Dragonfly Energy is advancing domestic battery cell manufacturing through its patented dry electrode process and the development of next-generation battery technologies, including all-solid-state battery cells. Its work combines advanced research and development with software-enabled intelligence to improve the performance and capabilities of energy storage systems.

To learn more, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's third quarter 2026 financial and operational results, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations:

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

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