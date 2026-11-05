Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Agreement

Cantourage Completes Third EU-GMP Certification Project and Secures Five-Year Exclusive Access to Premium Cannabis Products

05.11.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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Third strategic partner: With the successful EU-GMP certification of 1530076 BC Ltd., the exclusive processing partner of cannabis cultivators such as FN Canna, Cantourage has completed the certification of another internationally sought-after manufacturer of premium cannabis products, following Green Karat and LOT420.

Long-term competitive advantage: Through exclusivity agreements with established premium producers, Cantourage secures long-term exclusive access to high-quality cannabis products, further strengthening its competitive position in the European market. Strong positioning in Europe: Leveraging its regulatory expertise, Cantourage is establishing itself as a key gateway to the European market for international premium producers. Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter“Cantourage”, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) is further strengthening its position in the European medical cannabis market. With the successful EU-GMP certification of Canadian licensed processor 1530076 BC Ltd., Cantourage has now successfully completed its third strategic certification project, following Green Karat and LOT420. 1530076 BC Ltd. operates production facilities in British Columbia, Canada, and provides production services to premium cannabis cultivators in the province, including 1235009 BC LTD d.b.a. FN Canna, a cultivator whose products are available under All Nations and Uncle Bob brands. Cantourage has represented FN Canna in the European market since 2023. "This milestone belongs to our team. Achieving EU-GMP certification required months of rigorous preparation, documentation and process refinement, and our people met that challenge at every step. We are extremely proud of what they have accomplished. Our thanks also go to Cantourage, whose guidance and collaboration were instrumental in reaching this standard," says Hendrick Ng, Director of Quality of FN Canna. “Following Green Karat and LOT420, 1530076 BC Ltd. is now the third partner we have successfully supported through the EU-GMP certification process. Through our exclusivity agreements, we have secured long-term access to a strategically important part of our premium portfolio, including our well-established All Nations products, but also many more premium cannabis products manufactured in British Columbia. This represents a significant strategic competitive advantage. At the same time, we are demonstrating that Cantourage's regulatory expertise not only opens the door to the European market for international premium producers, but also enables us to secure long-term access to some of the most sought-after products,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE. Through the long-term partnerships Cantourage has secured exclusive access to high-quality cannabis products from three internationally sought-after premium producers for a period of five years. This sustainably strengthens the company's competitive position while providing greater planning certainty regarding the availability of premium products that are in high demand. About 1530076 BC Ltd. 1530076 BC Ltd. Is a joint venture between Phyton Biotech LLC and First Nations Processing Corporation and is a licensed processor of cannabis products based in British Columbia, Canada. Its EU-GMP certification (certificate no. DE-ST-01-GMP-2026-36) covers the processing, primary packaging and in-process quality control of medicinal cannabis flowers that have not been treated with ionizing radiation for microbial reduction. The certification confirms that the company's processing facility has been assessed as meeting the EU standard for good manufacturing practices applicable to medicinal cannabis. The company currently processes on behalf of its client 1235009 B.C. Ltd. d.b.a. FN Canna and intends to extend its processing services to further premium growers. About Cantourage Cantourage is a leading European company specializing in the production and distribution of cannabis-based medical preparations and pharmaceutical products. With its experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to enter the growing European medical cannabis market more quickly, easily and cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried cannabis flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01). 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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