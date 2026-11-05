Global Higher Education Forum Highlights Hong Kong's Strategic Vision As International Talent Hub



EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Education leaders from around the world gathered in Hong Kong for the World Class University Presidents Forum 2026 (November 4-5), further enhancing the city's prestige as a global hub for higher education and promoting academic collaboration and exchanges.

University presidents, renowned scholars and international education leaders representing more than one-third of the world's top 50 universities joined the Forum, which was held at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). They discussed key issues such as talent cultivation in the intelligent age, technology and innovation driving the future economy, and universities' response to major global challenges.





Pictured at the World Class University Presidents Forum 2026 in Hong Kong are (from left) HKUST President, Professor Nancy Ip; HKSAR's Acting Chief Executive, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Minister of Education, Mr Huai Jinpeng; HKSAR's Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin; and HKUST Council Chairman, Professor Harry Shum.



Speaking at the opening ceremony (November 4), Chan Kwok-ki, Acting Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said the Forum's theme, "Higher Education Reimagined: Innovating for the Future" reflects the current global environment.

"We live in an age of rapid technological change, systemic economic shifts, and unprecedented global challenges," Mr Chan said. "In this transformative landscape, universities are no longer just communities of learning and skills development. They are engines of innovation, guardians of truth, and architects of our collective future."

Mr Chan noted that higher education has always been a vital pillar of Hong Kong's success, with the city being home to five universities that are ranked among the world's top 100. Also, the latest QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 (November 3), listed five Hong Kong universities in Asia's top 10, and three in Asia's top five, further demonstrating the strength of Hong Kong's higher education system.







"This is not by chance," Mr Chan said. "It is the result of sustained government investment, clear policy direction and the hard work of our universities."

Serving as a bridge between East and West, Hong Kong offers a fertile ecosystem characterised by internationalisation and diversification, which brings global talent together to address shared global challenges.

"Alongside signature international events such as the Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) Conference and Exhibition held in February, the World Class University Presidents Forum 2026 forms part of a strategic series of signature initiatives promoting the 'Study in Hong Kong' brand worldwide, underscoring the city's role as a key driver shaping the future of global higher education," said Dr Choi Yuk-lin, the Secretary for Education of the HKSAR.

Dr Choi stressed that Hong Kong's educational future is taking concrete physical shape through the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Under the "One town, Five elements" framework, the HKSAR Government is building a holistic campus ecosystem integrating higher education, advanced research, market innovation, vibrant living spaces, and top-tier talent.

"Positioned at the gateway to the Chinese Mainland, the University Town will foster deep Industry-Academia-Research integration, linking academic research directly with industry capabilities to serve national development under the 15th Five-Year Plan," Dr Choi said.

Several heavyweight interuniversity co-operation signing ceremonies were also held during the Forum. These included a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on deepening collaboration between Central South University and Monash University; an MOU between Zhejiang University and the HKUST on the establishment of a joint innovation centre; a Trilateral Joint Seed Fund agreement among the University of Warwick, Nanyang Technological University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University; as well as a student exchange agreement between Trinity College Dublin and Nanjing University, marking a new milestone in global higher education and research collaborative innovation.

"Assembling such a distinguished constellation of global academic leadership strongly reaffirms Hong Kong's standing as an international education hub and significantly enhances the city's discourse power in the global educational arena," Dr Choi said.

Hashtag: #HongKong #BrandHongKong #Education #Talent #University

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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