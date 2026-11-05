India Targets Debris-Free Space By 2030, Emerges As A Pioneer In This Field: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is emerging as one of the early global pioneers in space debris removal, with an Indian Startup advancing technologies to make outer space safer as the country is working towards achieving a debris-free space environment by 2030.

At the inauguration of Cosmoserve Space's Base 1 facility, Dr Singh congratulated the team for pioneering work in active debris removal (ADR) and in-orbit servicing.

Dr Singh said the newly inaugurated 14,800-square-foot Base 1 facility houses infrastructure for designing, building, testing and operating space robotics technologies. The facility houses specialised capabilities including orbital rendezvous and capture labs, space robotics innovation labs, microgravity simulation platforms and satellite integration clean rooms, marking a significant advancement in India's private space capabilities, the statement said.

The minister congratulated Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder and CEO, Cosmoserve Space and his Mission EMBRACE, which conducted an in-space test of soft robotic petals in July 2026 within a year of the company's formation.

The milestone reflected the rapid progress and growing technological maturity of India's private space startups. He appreciated the team's experience in ISRO and the Gaganyaan programme being translated into a collaborative model in the private sector.

Dr Singh said Cosmoserve Space's partnerships with Pixel for satellite systems, Dhruv Aerospace Netherlands for propulsion systems and Skyroot Aerospace for launch services demonstrate an emerging culture of end-to-end collaboration in space technology.

The initiative showcases how Indian startups are combining indigenous payloads, battery technologies, satellite systems and private launch capabilities to build integrated space missions and establish global benchmarks.

India's space economy has grown to nearly $9 billion and is projected to reach $40–45 billion in the coming decade, while its space startup ecosystem has expanded from a single-digit number to nearly 450 enterprises.

The minister called upon domestic and international investors to participate more actively in the space sector and urged greater philanthropy in science and research to accelerate innovation, strengthen collaborations and support emerging technologies.

-IANS

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