Bengal Durga Puja Pass Scam: Mass Art Top Official Sent To Police Custody Till November 13

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Dhrubojyoti Basu alias Subho, the top executive of Mass Art, the corporate entity through which fake UNESCO-tagged Durga Puja passes were allegedly sold, was on Thursday remanded to police custody till November 13 by a lower court in Kolkata.

Basu was arrested on Wednesday by the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata probing the case and on Thursday afternoon he was presented at the lower court in Kolkata.

Although the Public Prosecutor pleaded for a 14-day police custody for Basu, ultimately the judge of the lower court granted police custody till November 13.

Basu was the second to be arrested by the SIT in Kolkata in the matter, the first being the former West Bengal Tourism Minster Indranil Sen, a singer-turned-politician.

Basu, who had been absconding since Sen's arrest last week, was finally held on Wednesday night. The investigating officials say that Basu's interrogation will reveal more details about the roles of Sen and his wife in Mass Art.

Sen is currently in police custody, and he will be presented at the same lower court in Kolkata on November 10.

Meanwhile, Sen's daughter Averi Sen appeared at the Kolkata Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon to face interrogation in the matter. She avoided the city police's summons twice, first on Tuesday and then on Wednesday, to appear for interrogation in the same matter today.

However, sensing arrest following a warning from the city police, she appeared for interrogation on Thursday. Financial transactions involving two other entities, iScape and Mayra, which were reportedly controlled by Averi Sen, are under the scanner of the SIT in the fake Puja pass case.

Sen's wife, Madhuchhanda Sen, in whose name Mass Art is registered, had already been questioned twice by the Investigating Officers in the matter. Madhuchhanda faced the interrogation armed with the shield of an anticipatory bail granted to her by a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The case is being investigated through parallel probes by the Kolkata Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). City police sleuths originally took Sen into custody outside the ED's Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata last week.