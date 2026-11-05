Gujarat Dy CM Inaugurates New Police Stations In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahmedabad's police network has expanded to 52 stations with the opening of three new police stations at Motera, Vastral and Hanspura, aimed at improving access to police services and strengthening security in the city's growing residential areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the newly constructed police stations on Thursday, coinciding with Diwali and Rama Ekadashi.

With their addition, the number of police stations in Ahmedabad has increased from 49 to 52.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the new stations would save residents the time and effort of travelling long distances to submit applications, register complaints or complete other official work.

"The Motera Police Station would also strengthen security arrangements around major venues, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosts large-scale sporting and other events," he said.

Emphasising the need for a citizen-friendly approach to policing, Sanghavi said police personnel must ensure that criminals and anti-social elements fear the law, while ordinary citizens, particularly those from economically weaker sections, are treated with dignity.

"Criminals and anti-social elements must fear the law. However, when common or poor citizens approach a police station, they should be treated with respect, heard patiently and provided timely justice with sensitivity," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the Ahmedabad Crime Branch for recently busting an inter-state drug network and seizing MD drugs and heroin worth crores of rupees.

He thanked police personnel across the state for their efforts during Navratri, when they worked through the night to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees attending the festivities and protect industrial and commercial establishments.

With Diwali celebrations underway, Sanghavi urged police personnel to adopt a supportive approach towards street vendors, small stall owners and traders, allowing them to conduct business peacefully until late at night.

He also appealed to citizens to support small traders during the festive season and avoid excessive bargaining.

Lauding the police force for its round-the-clock duties, he urged personnel to spend time with their families and celebrate Diwali with their loved ones after completing their shifts.

The inauguration was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshna Vaghela; Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot; State Police Chief G S Malik; MP Hasmukh Patel; MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Payal Kukrani and Kanchan Radadiya; Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut; Deputy Mayor Anju Shah; and leaders Prakash Patel and Parag Shah, along with senior police officers, other public representatives and citizens.