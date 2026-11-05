J&K L-G Chairs Review Meeting Of Prison Department

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high level meeting at the Lok Bhavan to review the functioning of the Prisons department, officials said.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen prison security and management protocols across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the L-G took a detailed review of the functioning of prisons, security arrangements, infrastructure, and welfare measures for inmates.

He directed the officials to further strengthen security protocols, ensure strict surveillance and monitoring, and adopt modern technology to make the prison system more secure, transparent and efficient.

The L-G also stressed on improving management practices, maintaining discipline, and ensuring humane treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners as per the rules.

Senior officers of the Prisons Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department is entrusted with the responsibility of providing correctional services to the inmates in an environment conducive for reformation.

At present, there are 14 functional prisons which include two Central Jails, 10 District Jails, one Special Jail and one Sub Jail.

Against a lodgement capacity of 3,629 inmates, the Department is accommodating more than 5,300 inmates.

Besides, the Department has a training centre -- Institute of Correctional Services at Mishriwala which provides training related to Prison Management (Basic Training and Refreshers) and a Holding Centre under its control.

Recently, Prison Manual, 2022, for Superintendence and Management of Prisons in Jammu and Kashmir has been notified by the Union government.

The new Jail Manual has been prepared on the lines of Model Prison Manual to ensure provision of reformatory and rehabilitative services to the offenders designed to enable them to reintegrate and contribute when reinstated in the society through a safe, secure and humane Institution for enhanced public security.