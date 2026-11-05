Press Release: Upifyme To Expand Career Guidance Through Fastercapital's Equitypilot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Millions of students and employees struggle to identify their strengths and align education and careers for long-term success. Low workplace engagement, frequent major changes... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United States & Dubai, UAE

Millions of students and employees struggle to identify their strengths and align education and careers for long-term success. Low workplace engagement, frequent major changes among college students, and a large share of degree holders working in roles that do not require a college degree point to a persistent mismatch between talent and opportunity. Upifyme addresses this gap with a research-driven, technology-first approach to personal discovery and career planning for users in the US and India.

What the Startup Delivers?

UpifyMe offers an end-to-end, gamified platform that combines adaptive games, immersive animations, and advanced ML models to surface users' interests, behaviors, and aptitudes. The product suite includes career exploration modules, research-backed outlooks and improvement recommendations, and personalized school-selection guidance to help users choose education paths that support target careers. The platform also supports 1:1 expert calls and community features that bridge exploration to actionable outcomes.

Competitive landscape

Upifyme positions itself as a holistic alternative to point solutions. Standard psychometric assessments focus narrowly on aptitude; niche platforms or college-advice sites may cover interests or majors without dynamic career forecasting. Upifyme's combination of immersive discovery, ML-driven career mapping, and school recommendations differentiates it in a fragmented market of career-advice and assessment tools.

Founder background

Founded by Uday Rana (Founder & CEO), Upifyme's leadership brings product, operations, research, and game-development experience. The founding team includes experienced researchers and technologists with backgrounds in product management, animation, and education research, supported by design and marketing specialists focused on scalable user acquisition across two primary geographies.

Why Now?

Demand for actionable career guidance is acute: a substantial portion of workers and students change course or remain mismatched between education and employment. Upifyme targets an estimated combined user base of ~100 million in the US and India and a total addressable market estimated at $10B with an average revenue per user of $100. The timing aligns with growing adoption of digital, personalized education tools and increased institutional interest in outcomes-driven student advising.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with Upifyme on go-to-market optimization, performance marketing experiments across ASO/SEO and paid channels, enhancement of the expert-call product, and technical improvements to the ML profile engine. Initial milestones include refining the 1M-impressions funnel model, running pilot B2B school subscription outreach, and deploying key product features that support monetization.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Upifyme through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Upifyme will prioritize user-acquisition experiments in the US and India, launch school-subscription pilots, integrate expert-call workflows, and iterate on ML-driven personalization to improve conversion and retention metrics. FasterCapital will provide mentorship, go-to-market support, and introductions to partners and potential investors.

About Upifyme

Upifyme delivers an immersive, research-backed platform for personal discovery, career exploration, and school selection. Using adaptive games, animations, and machine learning, Upifyme helps students and early-career users align education choices with career outcomes to increase long-term success and fulfillment.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.