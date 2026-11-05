Should Be Copied In Every Train: How Vande Bharat Sleeper Solves A Common 3AC Door Problem (WATCH)

Indian Railways' upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper train has drawn attention for a passenger-friendly feature designed to address a common inconvenience faced by travellers in traditional AC 3-tier (3AC) coaches. A video shared by traveller Dhananjay Kumar highlights how the new train's sliding door is positioned at a distance from the seating area, with a gap separating the entrance from the passenger berths. This arrangement is expected to reduce disturbances caused by frequent movement near coach entrances, particularly for passengers travelling overnight who want to rest without being disturbed by people passing through or doors opening and closing repeatedly.

The video compares the arrangement in older trains with the new design in the Vande Bharat Sleeper, highlighting how the gap between the sliding door and the seating area creates a more comfortable space for passengers.

Vande Bharat Sleeper's Sliding Door Feature Explained

In the video, Dhananjay Kumar explains that conventional 3AC coaches in several trains have doors located close to certain berths. Passengers assigned to these berths often experience repeated disturbances as vendors and other travellers move in and out of the coach.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper addresses this concern with a sliding door positioned at a considerable distance from the seating area. The gap between the door and the berths helps keep the movement near the entrance away from passengers, potentially reducing noise and disturbances while they rest.

He also points out that passengers can sleep with their heads towards the side of the door without facing the same level of disturbance. The sliding mechanism is another feature intended to make access more convenient.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dhananjay kumar (@dailytravelhac1)

Common Complaint Among 3AC Passengers

Passengers travelling in AC 3-tier coaches of older trains, including the Rajdhani, have often faced inconvenience when assigned berths close to the coach entrance and toilet area. These sections tend to see frequent movement, with passengers walking through, vendors passing by and coach doors opening and closing repeatedly.

For those travelling overnight, the constant activity can make it difficult to sleep or relax, particularly when their berths are situated close to the entrance. The new arrangement in the Vande Bharat Sleeper aims to address this concern by providing a gap between the sliding door and the seating area, keeping the entrance at a distance from the passenger berths.

How Did Social Media React?

The video and its explanation of the new feature attracted positive reactions from social media users. Several viewers welcomed the change, describing it as a practical improvement for railway passengers.

One user commented, "A big improvement for passengers."

Another wrote, "Nice Move. Should be copied in every train."

A third user said, "Excellent step taken by railway department."

The feature has prompted discussion about how small design changes can make long-distance train journeys more comfortable. While the sliding door may appear to be a minor addition, passengers who have experienced the inconvenience of berths near coach entrances may find the change particularly useful.