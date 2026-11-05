UK Man Allegedly Kept 'Soulmate's' Body In Freezer For 3 Years Alongside Guinea Pigs

A 65-year-old man, George Gordon, has gone on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of murdering his partner Delia McInerney before storing her dismembered body in a chest freezer alongside her pet guinea pigs for nearly three years.

Prosecutors told the jury that 62-year-old artist Delia McInerney died in April 2023 at Gordon's flat in St Helens, Merseyside, shortly before she was scheduled to relocate to Portugal. The victim was 62 years old at the time of her death. Police officers discovered her dismembered remains inside a chest freezer at the property on January 8, 2026, following an investigation into her disappearance.

Pre-Meditated Purchases and Concealment Allegations

Court reports presented during the prosecution's opening statement revealed that Gordon bought a handsaw and a sledgehammer shortly before the killing took place. He subsequently ordered a chest freezer from Amazon immediately following McInerney's death. Prosecutors stated that he dismembered her remains and stored them inside the freezer alongside her deceased pet guinea pigs inside his St Helens property.

The concealment lasted until January 8, 2026, when police officers executed a search of the St Helens flat and uncovered the chest freezer containing McInerney's remains alongside her pets, ending an investigation into her whereabouts that began after she failed to complete her planned move to Portugal in April 2023.

Financial Exploitation and Digital Impersonation

Following her death, Gordon allegedly engaged in systematic financial exploitation by transferring thousands of pounds from McInerney's bank accounts into his own. Prosecutors stated he also fraudulently secured loans and opened credit cards in her name to obtain additional funds while concealing her death.

To maintain the pretense that McInerney was still alive and had moved abroad, Gordon used her email and messaging accounts to communicate with her friends and family while impersonating her over a multi-year period. This ongoing digital deception allowed Gordon to explain her absence and delay police intervention while continuing to extract funds from her financial accounts.

Contradictory Claims: From Mercy Killing to Self-Defence

Gordon denied murder when questioned by authorities, offering changing accounts during police interviews and court proceedings. He initially claimed to police officers that he struck McInerney with a hammer as a mercy killing following an overdose she had suffered in April 2023.

However, during the trial proceedings at Liverpool Crown Court, his legal defence shifted significantly. Rather than maintaining the initial claim of a mercy killing, Gordon's defense team began asserting that he had acted in self-defence during the fatal encounter.

Prosecution Strategy and Ongoing Trial

Prosecution attorneys argued that three years of deception, combined with the clear timeline of equipment purchases, post-death financial transfers, and fraudulent emails, demonstrate pre-meditation and a deliberate cover-up rather than an act of self-defense or mercy.

The prosecution asserted that purchasing tools prior to the death and ordering an Amazon chest freezer immediately afterward directly undermines Gordon's claims. The murder trial at Liverpool Crown Court is ongoing as jurors evaluate forensic evidence, financial records, and testimony presented by police investigators.