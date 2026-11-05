Cristiano Ronaldo's International Retirement: Emotional Tributes Pour In Portuguese Football Legend

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially retired from his 23-year illustrious international career on Thursday, November 5. The 41-year-old's last appearance for Portugal was in a Nations League fixture against Wales in September this year.

Ronaldo's announcement of retiring from his Portugal career came at a time of growing friction with head coach Jorge Jesus following his omission from the starting lineup in recent UEFA Nations League fixtures. Though the Portugal Football Federation (FPF) attempted to mediate the tension, Ronaldo opted to step down on his own terms, bringing an end to a defining chapter in world football.

The Portugal football legend, who featured in six consecutive FIFA World Cups, leaves behind an unmatched legacy as the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Also Read:Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football

Ronaldo's Emotional Statement Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo released a video across his social media handles, where he expressed his expressed gratitude to the nation, teammates, and supporters who stood by him throughout his remarkable 23-year international career.

The legendary footballer stated that he felt privileged to wear the national jersey for 23 years, adding that it was time for him to pass it on to the next generation of footballers, while admitting that it was not a decision for him. He added that his international journey was about much more than matches, goals, records and trophies, saying he remembered the people, particularly Portuguese supporters worldwide.

Ronaldo acknowledged that he could not deliver the FIFA World Cup trophy to Portugal despite his best efforts, but expressed pride in everything he had achieved while representing his country. He thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters for standing by him throughout his international career, adding that wearing the national jersey had been the greatest honour of his footballing journey.

Portugal estará sempre em mim Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

Ronaldo even mentioned that although he was handing back Portugal's iconic No. 7 jersey, he would continue supporting the national team and celebrating every Portuguese victory with his trademark 'Siuuu' celebration.

The legendary footballer concluded his emotional retirement announcement by reaffirming his lifelong connection with his country, captioning the video, "Portugal will always be a part of me."

'The Greatest There Was': Fans Celebrate Ronaldo's Legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from his illustrious international career has sparked emotional reactions from his ardent fans of the Portuguese team across the world, as social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with heartfelt tributes, with supporters hailing him as the greatest footballer to ever represent Portugal while thanking him for his unforgettable contributions to the national team.

Taking to their X handles, many shared emotional tributes, describing Ronaldo as the greatest player to ever wear Portugal's iconic jersey. While some called it the 'end of an era', others thanked the 41-year-old for his extraordinary contributions and said there would never be another footballer like him.

Another section of fans backed Ronaldo's decision to retire, describing it as the right move amid the reported tensions with the team's management. Some supporters also expressed disappointment over how his international career was coming to an end, arguing that the football legend deserves a fitting farewell.

@FabrizioRomano End of an era. The greatest to ever wear Portugal shirt

- Saltzman (@Drealsaltz) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano There will never be someone like Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The Portugal legend.

Now let's see what they'll achieve without him.

- Oluwakayode (@Khaytweets) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano End of an Era. The greatest there was, the greatest there is and the greatest that'll ever be. Thanks for everything. It was really a privilege to witness your greatness!

- Iñvestør_Fãctør (@Investor_factor) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Finally, bowing out with his legacy intact. No need for a dramatic exit, Ronaldo has given his all to Portugal and they carried him as much as he carried them. Legend

- Lassy Laden (@AHT_YssY) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Aweeee... that's it! Wow, what a legend! For sure, one of the best decisions ever made. We're happy for you! The perfect response to disrespect! ❤️

- Gisa (@FSTNSZMN) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano He brought Portugal to the limelight yes he deserves everything he won.

Always and forever CRISTIANO ❤️

- N RN (@cfc_duran) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano The end of an era. Goodluck to the GOAT.

- GiftedHands (@Sire_Gift) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Best decision by Ronaldo, Portugal don't deserve his service anymore, retire and have your peace of mind now let's see that Portugal they claimed is better without Ronaldo

- V.R (@Humphrey_Pato) November 5, 2026

@FabrizioRomano Thank you Cr7. A true legend of the game.@Cristiano

- ihjaz ahmed (@IhjazAhmed) November 5, 2026

He made the right decision

- ️ASH-AAR (@YesItsBash) November 5, 2026

This is the best decision he has made off and on the pitch.

- Smart (@dsmart___) November 5, 2026

Bro is king of mind games

He apologized to Portugal

They accepted him back

And boom

His RETIRING

- BARÇA PULSE (@BAARCAPULSE) November 5, 2026

You'll forever be remembered as the GOAT in Football ⚽️

- MadridXtraa (@Madrid__Xtra) November 5, 2026

There is something genuinely disappointing about the way Cristiano Ronaldo's international career appears to be coming to an end.

A man who has given almost two decades of his life to Portugal, carried the hopes of an entire nation and delivered some of the greatest moments in its football history deserves a farewell that reflects his enormous contribution.

From winning the European Championship in 2016 to lifting the Nations League trophy, scoring 146 international goals and becoming Portugal's most-capped player, Ronaldo has given his country more than enough reasons to be proud.

What makes this situation particularly sad is the tension and controversy surrounding his final days with the national team. I honestly wish things had been handled differently. Managers come and go, but legends like Cristiano Ronaldo don't come around every generation. Jorge Jesus and everyone involved should reflect on how this situation has unfolded. You don't have to agree with every decision Ronaldo makes, but respect, communication and proper management should never be too much to ask.

Nevertheless, nobody can rewrite his history or take away what he has achieved. From Madeira to conquering European football, Ronaldo's journey has been a masterclass in resilience, ambition, discipline and refusing to give up.

Congratulations, Cristiano Ronaldo. Thank you for the goals, the trophies, the sacrifices and the unforgettable memories. You gave Portugal a footballing legacy that will outlive your playing days.

I may be disappointed with how this chapter is ending, but I have absolutely no doubt about what you mean to Portuguese football.

Portugal may be saying goodbye to its number seven, but it will never say goodbye to his legacy. ❤️

- Gidigentle AFC (@Gidigentle) November 5, 2026

THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST NOW, THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE!!

THE GREATEST PORTUGUESE MAN ALIVE!!

CRISTIANO RONALDO Caitlin (@CaitlinTalksFT) November 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue playing for Al-Nassr as he is under contract with the Saudi Pro club until June 2027, focusing exclusively on club football for the remainder of his playing career.

Also Read:Al Nassr Rests Star Cristiano Ronaldo for Vital AFC Champions League Run