Democrats’ Midterm Victory Raises Hopes of US Inflation Relief
(MENAFN) The Democratic Party's sweeping victory in Tuesday's US midterm elections, securing control of both chambers of Congress, has fueled expectations of easing inflationary pressures and raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve could soften its anticipated hawkish monetary policy.
The shift in congressional power is expected to constrain large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) investments while creating obstacles for the Trump administration's expansionary fiscal agenda.
The Democratic takeover has also strengthened expectations that US President Donald Trump could adopt a more restrained approach to escalating tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.
A reduction in Middle East tensions could help lower energy prices, removing a major driver of global inflation and easing pressure on central banks worldwide to raise interest rates.
Geopolitical concerns over energy supplies contributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September, bringing it to a range of 3.75%-4%. The move marked the central bank's first rate hike since 2023.
Tim Waterer, global chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said Wednesday that a Democratic sweep “would probably be the least desirable outcome for tech stocks and risk assets more broadly.”
He pointed to growing public opposition to the rapid expansion and construction of AI data centers, describing it as a major issue in several recent congressional races.
“Opposition to the AI data-center buildout became a cornerstone issue in a number of congressional races,” Waterer told Anadolu. “If the party follows through on that campaign rhetoric, it could slow the pace of data-center construction — that in itself would carry a mildly deflationary impulse for the broader economy, which may in turn scale back expectations for just how aggressive the Federal Reserve needs to be with rate hikes from here.”
Meanwhile, Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com, said investors are interpreting the election outcome as a potential weakening of fiscal stimulus, amid expectations that Congress could obstruct or disrupt the president's policy agenda.
“At the margins, that reduces the upside risk to US inflation and interest rates,” he said.
The shift in congressional power is expected to constrain large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) investments while creating obstacles for the Trump administration's expansionary fiscal agenda.
The Democratic takeover has also strengthened expectations that US President Donald Trump could adopt a more restrained approach to escalating tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran.
A reduction in Middle East tensions could help lower energy prices, removing a major driver of global inflation and easing pressure on central banks worldwide to raise interest rates.
Geopolitical concerns over energy supplies contributed to the Federal Reserve's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September, bringing it to a range of 3.75%-4%. The move marked the central bank's first rate hike since 2023.
Tim Waterer, global chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said Wednesday that a Democratic sweep “would probably be the least desirable outcome for tech stocks and risk assets more broadly.”
He pointed to growing public opposition to the rapid expansion and construction of AI data centers, describing it as a major issue in several recent congressional races.
“Opposition to the AI data-center buildout became a cornerstone issue in a number of congressional races,” Waterer told Anadolu. “If the party follows through on that campaign rhetoric, it could slow the pace of data-center construction — that in itself would carry a mildly deflationary impulse for the broader economy, which may in turn scale back expectations for just how aggressive the Federal Reserve needs to be with rate hikes from here.”
Meanwhile, Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com, said investors are interpreting the election outcome as a potential weakening of fiscal stimulus, amid expectations that Congress could obstruct or disrupt the president's policy agenda.
“At the margins, that reduces the upside risk to US inflation and interest rates,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment