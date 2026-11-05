5-Year Multiple-Entry Visa, Hotel Room Upgrades: Dubai Access Club Benefits Explained

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Frequent visitors to Dubai will be able to access a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa alongside exclusive benefits, including hotel room upgrades, lounge access and shopping privileges, under a new invitation-only tourism membership programme.

The Dubai Access Clu, unveiled by the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is designed to encourage repeat visits by making travel to and within the emirate more convenient and rewarding.

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The programme, recently launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, offers eligible travellers a five-year membership through nominations from participating partners.

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Unlike conventional tourism loyalty programmes, membership will not be open to the general public. Instead, invitations will be extended to eligible travellers through selected loyalty programmes and multinational companies associated with launch partners, including Emirates, Accor and Visa.

Who can join and what are the benefits?

Frequent travellers who receive an invitation will be able to activate their membership once their visa applications have been approved and they have met the required eligibility criteria.

Confirmed members will gain immediate access to benefits offered by participating partners, including GDRFA Dubai's ALSAADA Tourist Card, which provides privileges and promotions across the city.

Members will also receive a Majid Al Futtaim gift card loaded with credit that can be used at its retail stores and destinations.

Additional benefits are expected to be introduced through programme partners, including hotel room upgrades, airport lounge access and advance booking opportunities for events.

Further details about these offers and additional participating partners will be announced at a later stage.

Making repeat visits easier

The initiative is also expected to benefit international companies whose employees regularly travel to Dubai for business meetings, conferences and corporate events.

Through the programme, eligible employees of participating multinational companies will be able to benefit from easier repeat travel arrangements while accessing tourism and leisure experiences during their visits.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, said repeat visitors have played an important role in the emirate's tourism growth.

"Repeat visitation has long constituted a cornerstone of Dubai's growth story, facilitated by a sustained focus on accessibility, service and safety," he said.

He added that the programme would help strengthen visitors' connections with Dubai while creating new opportunities for engagement with the destination.

Major General Khalaf Ahmad Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative would focus on simplifying travel procedures and developing services that respond to the needs of frequent visitors.

"Our role focuses on simplifying procedures and developing flexible, proactive services that respond to the needs of repeat visitors, while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational efficiency," he said.

Emirates, Accor and Visa among launch partners

Emirates, Accor and Visa are among the partners supporting the programme, with invitations expected to reach eligible travellers through their respective loyalty programmes and corporate networks.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline, said the initiative would reward some of the airline's most loyal Skywards members with additional privileges during their stays in Dubai.

"Repeat visitation is fundamental to a destination's long-term growth, and being part of the 'Dubai Access Club' means some of our most loyal Skywards members will be rewarded throughout their stay with enhanced privileges across hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and more," he said.

Accor will also participate in the initiative, with Duncan O'Rourke, its Chief Executive Officer for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, highlighting the importance of recognising returning visitors and providing more personalised travel experiences.

Visa, meanwhile, is expected to extend benefits to eligible Visa Infinite cardholders visiting Dubai.

Fadi Moukaddem, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for UAE, Kuwait and Qatar at Visa, said the collaboration would help cardholders access greater value and convenience throughout their visits.

The programme forms part of Dubai's wider efforts to strengthen tourism competitiveness and visitor loyalty under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

It follows the introduction earlier this year of 'A Dubai Invite', a DET initiative that rewards residents who invite family members and friends from overseas to visit the emirate with exclusive benefits and experiences.

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