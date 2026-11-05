26Th Anniversary Of Resolution 1325: United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission In The Central African Republic (MINUSCA) And The Government Call For Transforming Commitments Into Effective Participation By Women

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To mark the 26th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security, MINUSCA held a press conference on 4 November 2026, in Bangui with the Minister of Gender Promotion, Protection of Women, Family, and Children, Marthe Kirimat, to reaffirm the importance of women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in peacebuilding and governance in the Central African Republic.

In a statement delivered by MINUSCA Spokesperson Yaye Sène, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, reiterated that“the gains of peace cannot be sustainably consolidated if women remain excluded from decision-making forums.” Twenty-six years after the adoption of Resolution 1325, she emphasized that“the challenge is no longer to demonstrate why women's participation is necessary, but to ensure that it becomes a reality at all levels of public life.” She called on all relevant stakeholders to continue their efforts to remove the barriers that still hinder women's access to leadership roles and decision-making bodies.

“Every day, Central African women demonstrate their ability to prevent conflicts, strengthen social cohesion, keep local institutions alive, and contribute to the development of their communities. They are not merely calling for representation. They are calling for full participation in public choices and decisions-making,” she said. The Head of MINUSCA also emphasized that“investing in their leadership, protection, and empowerment is not just a matter of equality or equity. It is an essential condition for consolidating the gains of peace and building a more stable, inclusive, and prosperous Central African Republic.”

Minister Marthe Kirimat reaffirmed the Central African Government's commitment to the“Women, Peace, and Security” agenda. While commending the progress made, particularly through the law on gender parity and the minimum quota of 35 percent representation for each gender, she highlighted the challenges that continue to limit women's access to decision-making positions.

“Women in the Central African Republic also have dreams. But it is often the obstacles they face that hinder the expression and fulfillment of those aspirations,” she said, citing sociocultural constraints, gender stereotypes, difficulties in accessing economic resources, and gender-based violence.

The minister called for turning legislative progress into concrete results.“The adoption of these laws alone cannot guarantee effective participation. It is now important to ensure that they are strictly enforced,” she emphasized.

Emphasizing the close link between women's rights and the country's development, she recalled that“when we invest in girls' education, in women's economic empowerment, in their leadership, and in their participation in peacebuilding, we are acting on fundamental drivers of our country's development.”

The press conference concluded with a joint message from the United Nations and the Government. Women should not be viewed solely as victims of conflict, but as agents of peace, change, and development, whose full, equal, and effective participation remains essential to the stability, social cohesion, and progress of the Central African Republic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).