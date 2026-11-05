International Energy Forum (IEF) Chief To Bring Global Energy Perspective To Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027

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International Energy Forum (IEF) Secretary General Jassim Alshirawi will participate as a speaker at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027, taking place in Tripoli on January 23–25. His participation will bring international energy policy expertise to discussions on Libya's production ambitions, infrastructure development and integration into global energy markets.

Libya is pursuing a $36 billion energy investment program to expand production, develop infrastructure and attract international capital. The country aims to increase oil output to two million barrels per day by 2030–31, creating investment opportunities across upstream operations, gas development and downstream infrastructure. Delivering these ambitions will require financing, technical expertise and sustained cooperation between domestic institutions and international energy companies.

Alshirawi's experience in international energy cooperation offers relevant perspectives as Libya works to strengthen its position in global markets. The IEF brings together energy-producing and consuming countries to facilitate dialogue on market stability, security of supply and investment. These priorities intersect with Libya's efforts to mobilize capital, develop its hydrocarbon resources and establish the infrastructure required to support long-term production growth.

Appointed the IEF's sixth Secretary General, Alshirawi assumed office on January 1, 2025, following his election on June 25, 2024. He brings more than 40 years of experience across the public and private energy sectors, including senior executive positions at Bahrain Petroleum Company and Bahrain's Ministry of Oil, alongside advisory responsibilities to Bahrain's oil and gas minister.

His professional background also includes contributions to Bahrain's renewable energy and energy efficiency planning. Before becoming Secretary General, Alshirawi served seven years on the IEF Executive Board and nine years in its International Support Group, building extensive experience in institutional cooperation and international energy policy.

Libya became the IEF's 72nd member country in January 2023, strengthening its participation in international energy dialogue and the Joint Organisations Data Initiative. Membership provides a platform for engagement on energy data transparency and market developments, supporting Libya's efforts to deepen international cooperation as it pursues investment and production targets.

LEES 2027 will bring government representatives, national oil companies, international operators, investors and financial institutions to Tripoli to examine commercial opportunities across Libya's energy sector. Alshirawi's participation will contribute an international policy perspective to discussions on financing, infrastructure integration and the partnerships required to advance the country's energy development objectives.

For more information about LEES 2027, visit . To sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.