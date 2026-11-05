Bodhost Announces Exciting Black Friday Offers With Up To 20% OFF On Hosting Plans
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) bodHOST, a leading provider of web hosting solutions, has unveiled its Black Friday Hosting Offers 2026, giving customers the perfect chance to grab massive discounts on a wide range of hosting services. These limited-time deals are designed to help individuals, startups, and growing businesses elevate their online presence while saving big.
“We're excited to share our Black Friday Hosting Deals with our customers,” said David Smith, Branding Manager at bodHOST.“Our goal is to make premium hosting more affordable and accessible to everyone, whether they're just starting out or scaling their business.”
Here's what customers can enjoy this Black Friday:
1. 20% OFF Cloud Servers This Black Friday!
Power your business with 20% off Cloud Servers this Black Friday. Get scalable resources and dependable performance for your workloads. Use code CLOUD20 at checkout to claim this limited-time offer.
2. Black Friday VPS Hosting Deal: Save 15%!
Grow your business with 15% off VPS Hosting this Black Friday. Get dedicated resources, reliable performance, and greater control for your applications. Apply code VPS15 at checkout and save today.
3. 10% OFF Web Hosting This Black Friday!
Launch or grow your website with 10% off Linux or Windows Web Hosting this Black Friday. Enjoy reliable hosting for your online presence. Enter code WH10 at checkout to save.
4. Black Friday Special: 10% OFF Dedicated Servers
Get 10% off Dedicated Server Hosting this Black Friday. Choose powerful computing resources, configurable storage and RAM, and full server control to support your website's needs. Use code DEDI10 at checkout.
5. 10% OFF Self-Managed VPS
Take control of your server with 10% off Self-Managed VPS this Black Friday. Get full root access to configure your environment, install software, and manage access. Apply code SVH10 at checkout.
These exclusive Black Friday Hosting Offers are available for a limited time and subject to terms and conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit or contact the sales team to secure their discount before the sale ends.
About bodHOST
bodHOST is a trusted name in web hosting, offering Shared, VPS, Cloud, Reseller, and Dedicated Server solutions for over 23 years. With a commitment to reliability, security, and customer satisfaction, bodHOST continues to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge hosting technology and 24x7 support.
Press Contact:
David Smith
Branding Manager
844-324-5054 | 1800-212-6630
...
“We're excited to share our Black Friday Hosting Deals with our customers,” said David Smith, Branding Manager at bodHOST.“Our goal is to make premium hosting more affordable and accessible to everyone, whether they're just starting out or scaling their business.”
Here's what customers can enjoy this Black Friday:
1. 20% OFF Cloud Servers This Black Friday!
Power your business with 20% off Cloud Servers this Black Friday. Get scalable resources and dependable performance for your workloads. Use code CLOUD20 at checkout to claim this limited-time offer.
2. Black Friday VPS Hosting Deal: Save 15%!
Grow your business with 15% off VPS Hosting this Black Friday. Get dedicated resources, reliable performance, and greater control for your applications. Apply code VPS15 at checkout and save today.
3. 10% OFF Web Hosting This Black Friday!
Launch or grow your website with 10% off Linux or Windows Web Hosting this Black Friday. Enjoy reliable hosting for your online presence. Enter code WH10 at checkout to save.
4. Black Friday Special: 10% OFF Dedicated Servers
Get 10% off Dedicated Server Hosting this Black Friday. Choose powerful computing resources, configurable storage and RAM, and full server control to support your website's needs. Use code DEDI10 at checkout.
5. 10% OFF Self-Managed VPS
Take control of your server with 10% off Self-Managed VPS this Black Friday. Get full root access to configure your environment, install software, and manage access. Apply code SVH10 at checkout.
These exclusive Black Friday Hosting Offers are available for a limited time and subject to terms and conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit or contact the sales team to secure their discount before the sale ends.
About bodHOST
bodHOST is a trusted name in web hosting, offering Shared, VPS, Cloud, Reseller, and Dedicated Server solutions for over 23 years. With a commitment to reliability, security, and customer satisfaction, bodHOST continues to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge hosting technology and 24x7 support.
Press Contact:
David Smith
Branding Manager
844-324-5054 | 1800-212-6630
...
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