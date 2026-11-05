MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 1:02 am - New analysis of University of Michigan CAHPS data confirms nurse practitioner patients report 80% "always listened carefully" scores vs 50% for physicians - a 30-point gap that is reshaping how Nevada residents choose their primary care provider

Nevada's Top Nurse Practitioner Telehealth Provider: Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, Leads PRISM Medical Care as Research Confirms 30-Point Patient Listening Advantage Over Physician-Led Care



New analysis of University of Michigan CAHPS data confirms nurse practitioner patients report 80% "always listened carefully" scores vs 50% for physicians - a 30-point gap that is reshaping how Nevada residents choose their primary care provider

Henderson, Nev., November 2, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today published new insights on one of the most important and under-discussed shifts in American healthcare: the documented listening advantage of nurse practitioner-led care over traditional physician-led visits. University of Michigan analysis of Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey data confirms that 80 percent of nurse practitioner patients report their provider "always listened carefully" - compared to just 50 percent of physician patients. That 30-percentage-point gap is one of the most consequential clinical quality metrics in healthcare, and it is driving Nevada residents to actively search for the top nurse practitioner Nevada telehealth providers.

A 30-Point Gap in Listening - And Why It Matters

The University of Michigan analysis compared patient-reported experiences across 18 core CAHPS satisfaction measures. Nurse practitioners outperformed physicians on 15 of 18 metrics. The listening gap stood out as particularly dramatic - and particularly consequential.

Patient listening is not a soft measure. Decades of healthcare research link listening quality directly to clinical outcomes:

.Patients who feel heard disclose more complete symptom histories

.Diagnostic accuracy improves when clinicians take the time to listen

.Medication adherence rises when patients understand their care plan

.Chronic disease outcomes improve across every documented condition

.Mental health outcomes depend heavily on perceived listening quality

.Preventive care follow-through improves with listening-based engagement

.Patient-reported trust predicts long-term relationship stability

In other words: the 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians is not just an experience preference. It translates to measurable differences in clinical outcomes, treatment adherence, and long-term health trajectories.

Why Nevada Patients Are Leading the Shift to NP-Led Virtual Care

Nevada's healthcare landscape makes the listening gap even more consequential. The state ranks near the bottom of U.S. states for primary care providers per capita. One-third of Nevadans live in federally designated Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas. In-person appointments routinely book four to eight weeks out. Psychiatric specialty care takes three to six months. Dermatology extends six to twelve months.

For Nevada patients navigating these access barriers, finding a clinician who genuinely listens matters even more than it does in states with ample provider supply. Searches for "top nurse practitioner Nevada telehealth" and "best nurse practitioner Nevada virtual care" have risen substantially throughout 2026, reflecting a growing patient preference for the NP-led model.

Nevada law supports this shift. Under Nevada Revised Statute 632, board-certified nurse practitioners hold full practice authority - allowing them to independently evaluate patients, make diagnoses, prescribe medications, order labs and imaging, and manage treatment plans without physician supervision. For patients, this translates to direct, consistent clinical care through a single trusted provider.

Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - Nevada's NP-Led Virtual Care Leader

PRISM Medical Care has become one of Nevada's recognized nurse practitioner-led virtual primary care practices. Founded by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research - the practice is structured specifically around what the CAHPS research shows produces better patient outcomes.

Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

"The CAHPS data isn't just a validation of nurse practitioner-led care - it's a map showing patients exactly what they should look for in a primary care provider," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care. "The 30-point listening gap between nurse practitioners and physicians reflects something fundamental about how different clinical training produces different patient encounters. Nurse practitioners come through a model that treats careful listening, patient education, and whole-person evaluation as core clinical competencies. Patients experience that difference, and the research confirms it."

"What this means for Nevada residents searching for the top nurse practitioner Nevada telehealth providers is simple," Asistio continued. "You're not settling for a lesser alternative to physician care. The clinical evidence consistently shows nurse practitioner outcomes match or exceed physician outcomes across most primary care conditions - while producing dramatically better listening experiences. For patients who have spent years feeling rushed, dismissed, or unheard by traditional in-person appointments, nurse practitioner-led virtual primary care is often the first clinical relationship that actually feels different. That's what PRISM Medical Care is built to deliver for every Nevada patient we serve."

The National Context: NPs Are the Fastest-Growing Clinical Workforce

Bureau of Labor Statistics projections confirm nurse practitioners as the fastest-growing clinical workforce in American healthcare - with 40 percent job growth projected between 2024 and 2034. In parallel, FAIR Health 2026 utilization data shows nurse practitioners leading telehealth delivery across every specialty category. Mental health, in particular, has become the number-one telehealth diagnosis across every age group - and nurse practitioner-led virtual care has emerged as the primary access point for Americans seeking consistent mental health support.

For Nevada specifically - where state workforce shortages, rural distances, and growing population demand are all converging - nurse practitioner-led telehealth has moved from alternative option to essential infrastructure.

About Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

Nika Asistio is the founder of PRISM Medical Care and a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research. Her cross-disciplinary background supports the diagnostic breadth and clinical judgment required for comprehensive virtual primary care. As a family nurse practitioner, her training covers patient care across the lifespan.

About PRISM Medical Care

PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state. The practice operates with transparent self-pay pricing, accepts Medicare, provides same-week appointment availability, and treats family members ages 3 and older through secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual visits.

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