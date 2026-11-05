Fuweismart Launches AI Vision For Rail Freight Number Recognition

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 2:25 am - Automated railcar ID recognition cuts manual errors, optimizes dispatching and improves safety for freight operators

China, November 2026- In railway freight operations, efficiency is critical. The global rail logistics sector continues to face mounting pressure to boost throughput while cutting operational costs. Traditional manual transcription of railcar numbers is slow, labour-intensive and error-prone, creating a major bottleneck for freight throughput and often leading to delayed shipment records and inconsistent data.

Fuweismart, a specialist in computer vision technology, has released its AI-powered Train Number Recognition System to accelerate digital transformation for railway freight. Designed to address long-standing pain points within rail yards, freight stations and inland port hubs, this AI vision solution automates wagon ID capture that once relied fully on on-site staff.

Built on advanced deep learning algorithms, the system automatically identifies railcar numbers from moving or stationary trains with an accuracy rate of 99.9%. Easy to deploy and compatible with existing railway infrastructure, it removes staff from repetitive manual logging work and redirects manpower to high-value operational tasks such as safety inspection, exception handling and cargo scheduling. No large-scale hardware renovation is required, which greatly lowers the adoption threshold for railway operators.

The platform supports real-time tracking of railcar IDs and seamless integration with freight management systems. Operators gain live visibility of wagon locations and cargo data, enabling precise dispatching, optimized routes and lower empty-car rates to maximize transport capacity. Real-time data synchronisation ensures all departments share the same accurate wagon information, eliminating information gaps between stations, dispatch centres and cargo owners.

All captured railcar data is automatically stored for intelligent analytics. Custom reports and statistics support data-driven planning, capacity allocation and operational decision-making, lifting the overall maturity of smart railway management. Operators can review historical wagon flow data to identify congestion hotspots and adjust operation schedules in advance.

Beyond efficiency gains, the system continuously monitors operation status and triggers early alerts for abnormal IDs or vehicle detention, helping teams mitigate risks and maintain safe, uninterrupted freight movement. Timely alerts help managers quickly locate abnormal wagons and avoid chain delays across the whole rail network.

Fuweismart's train number recognition solution delivers measurable cost reduction, higher throughput and safer operations for railway freight networks, supporting the build-out of modern, intelligent rail logistics systems. The company will keep advancing AI vision to bring more robust smart transport solutions for rail, port and intermodal logistics.

About Fuweismart

Fuweismart focuses on computer vision and AI perception for smart transportation, covering railway, port, customs and parking scenarios. We deliver reliable, high-accuracy recognition systems to help infrastructure operators achieve automation, digitalization and intelligent management. Our AI vision products have been deployed across multiple transportation scenarios to streamline logistics workflows.

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