Beady AI Opens UAE Website For Local Compliance And Risk Teams

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 2:45 am - Beady AI has launched a UAE version of its website. Companies in the Emirates can now book a demo, start a free trial and reach the team directly to screen and monitor their counterparties.

Beady AI has launched a UAE version of its website. The new site is aimed at compliance officers, fund managers and risk teams in the Emirates who need to check the companies and people they work with, both before a deal and while it is running.

Companies in the UAE deal with partners, suppliers and clients from all over the world. A trading firm in Dubai might onboard a dozen new counterparties in a month, each from a different country. Someone has to check every one of them against sanctions lists and court records, and then keep checking. Beady was built to take most of that work off a compliance team's desk.

How the platform works

A user adds a company or a person by name. Beady then searches more than 100,000 public sources, including the OFAC, EU, UN and UK HMT sanctions lists, PEP lists, court records, international wanted lists, news coverage and social media. The platform also draws on a database of over 200 million companies and officers. This lets users see who owns a business and who runs it, which matters more than the name on the paperwork.

The first report is ready in minutes. After that, Beady keeps watching. Every entity on a watchlist is screened several times a day. If a director is named in a lawsuit or a company appears on a sanctions list overnight, the team hears about it the next morning instead of at the next quarterly review.

Most screening tools return a long list of possible matches that someone has to sort through by hand. Beady's AI filters out up to 95% of these before a person sees them. Every result that remains includes a link to the original record, so an analyst can open the court filing or news article and judge it for themselves.

“A lot of international business passes through the UAE, and every deal comes with new names to check,” a Beady AI spokesperson said.“Teams here are expected to work fast and still get it right. We opened a UAE site so local companies can try Beady on their own counterparties and be up and running the same day.”

Who uses it

Beady's clients include fintech and crypto companies, venture and investment funds, banks, insurers, law firms, trading houses and large corporates that vet suppliers and acquisition targets. HR departments use it to check senior hires and contractors before they sign.

Teams can use the web app, connect Beady to their own systems through the API, or let their AI agents query it over MCP. Daily alerts can go straight to Telegram. For organizations that cannot send data outside their own network, Beady can be installed on-premise or in a private cloud. If a client needs coverage of a particular jurisdiction, the team can add sources on request.

Free trial

UAE companies can request a demo and a free two-week trial on the new site. The trial covers 50 entities for both one-time screening and ongoing monitoring. Accounts are usually set up and working on the same day.

To book a demo, visit