Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Gemnet Connectors For Multi-Gigabit Ethernet

MENAFN - GetNews) Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting TE Connectivity's GEMnet connector portfolio for multi-gigabit Ethernet applications.

Montreal, Canada - November 5, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting TE Connectivity's GEMnet connector portfolio for multi-gigabit Ethernet applications.

The GEMnet connector portfolio gives design engineers a connectivity option for systems requiring multi-gigabit Ethernet performance. Future Electronics' dedicated campaign page brings the solution into focus for customers exploring high-speed connectivity technologies.

By featuring TE Connectivity's GEMnet connectors, Future Electronics is helping engineers discover connectivity solutions for next-generation electronic designs while providing access to product information and technical resources in one convenient location.

To learn more about TE Connectivity GEMnet connectors for multi-gigabit Ethernet, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

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