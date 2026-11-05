NAPLES, FL - November 5, 2026 - The five weeks from Thanksgiving on November 26 to New Year's Day are when office parties, family dinners and celebratory toasts pile up, and Dr. Amie Hornaman, the thyroid and hormone specialist who hosts The Thyroid Fixer podcast, is asking thyroid patients to treat the season as the start of an alcohol-free stretch rather than an exception to one. Her published position is that alcohol slows thyroid hormone production, interferes with the conversion of T4 into the active hormone T3, and burdens the liver, the organ her patients depend on to activate that hormone.

"Most of the women I work with are not heavy drinkers. They are careful all year, and then the holidays hand their liver a steady workload at the exact moment their sleep and energy are already stretched," said Dr. Amie Hornaman. "I would rather they find out what the season feels like without it."

What the research says, and where her position goes further

Dr. Hornaman's position rests on how thyroid hormone is activated. The thyroid releases mostly T4, a storage form, and a review in the journal Hepatology notes that the liver plays a prominent role in converting T4 into T3, the active hormone. The same review reports that alcohol causes a moderate suppression of T4 and a more significant suppression of T3 in heavy drinkers.

The research on heavy drinking is the firmer part of the picture, and Dr. Hornaman is clear that her view on occasional drinking goes further than the studies do. Her published guidance holds that an occasional drink still adds to the load on a thyroid that is already struggling, and that the reasoning holds even when the occasion is a celebration.

"A 'special occasion' doesn't cancel out the effects of a toxin," Dr. Hornaman writes in her published guidance on alcohol and the thyroid.

What she recommends for the season

Her recommendation is practical rather than absolute. She suggests that thyroid patients use the holidays to begin a 30- to 90-day alcohol-free experiment, paying attention to how their sleep and energy respond, and that they upgrade what is in the glass instead of simply going without. Her own suggestions include botanical mocktails, sparkling water with lime and alcohol-free wine alternatives, which let a patient stay part of the toast.

She also addresses the social side directly. In her published guidance, much of the pull toward a drink is conditioning, built on the idea that a celebration requires one. Redefining what makes an occasion special, in her view, is easier for a patient than relying on willpower at every party.

Who the guidance is for

Dr. Hornaman's recommendation is aimed at thyroid patients making a seasonal choice about their own habits. Her site describes itself as an educational resource that does not provide personalized medical care, diagnoses or prescriptions, and she offers the guidance to help patients have better conversations with their own healthcare provider.

About Dr. Amie Hornaman

Dr. Amie Hornaman is a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and thyroid specialist, a practicing hormone optimization specialist, and the host of the podcast The Thyroid Fixer. She is CEO and founder of the Advanced Thyroid & Hormone Clinic, an international telehealth practice serving patients across the U.S. and Canada. Her work follows her own experience of being misdiagnosed and undertreated, and it centers on patients who have been told their labs are normal but who continue to experience fatigue, brain fog and hormone-related symptoms. Learn more at dramie.