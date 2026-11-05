Miami, United States - November 5, 2026 - In Sarah Haslock's experience, women in midlife can often recite their blood pressure and cholesterol but have rarely been asked to squeeze a grip gauge, or to stand up from a chair as many times as they can in thirty seconds. GenAthletix, the DNA testing and wellness brand founded by Sarah Haslock, is encouraging women and the professionals who work with them to treat grip and leg strength as everyday longevity measures, and to test both.

"We measure almost everything about a woman's health except what she can actually do," said Sarah Haslock, founder of GenAthletix. "Grip and leg strength are two of the most studied signs of how well a body ages, and they take minutes to check. A woman deserves to know her numbers while she still has years to change them."

Grip strength across large populations

Grip strength has been studied across very large populations. In the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study, published in The Lancet, researchers measured the grip of 139,691 adults aged 35 to 70 in 17 countries. Over a median follow-up of four years, weaker grip was associated with higher all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, and grip was a stronger predictor of both than systolic blood pressure.

Normative data pooled from twelve British studies found that women's grip peaks at a median of 31 kilograms between ages 26 and 42 and declines from midlife onward.

GenAthletix stresses that these are associations across populations, not predictions for any one woman.

Why one test is not enough

Grip is a convenient measure, but it does not capture everything. In a study of 199 women aged 60 to 86, handgrip strength showed only a negligible to low correlation with lower-limb strength. GenAthletix recommends that women check their legs as well as their hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes a simple leg test for older adults, the 30-Second Chair Stand. It uses a straight-backed chair with a 17-inch seat and counts how many times a person can rise to standing in 30 seconds with arms crossed. CDC lists fewer than 12 stands as below average for women aged 60 to 64.

"None of this needs a lab," Haslock said. "A genetic report can help a woman decide what to train first and how much recovery she needs, but it's a starting point, not a forecast. The numbers that tell her whether her training is working are the ones she can measure in her own hands and legs."

Where the company's services fit

GenAthletix offers DNA kits from The Origin Kit to The Sovereign Kit, alongside consultations with specialists listed on its Our Consultants page, including a physical therapist and a fitness professional. The company describes its genetic results as insights for wellness and performance, and directs anyone with a medical question to a physician.

About GenAthletix

GenAthletix is a DNA testing and wellness platform founded by Sarah Haslock. Under the tagline "The Art of Longevity, Personalized," it offers genetic kits and peptide-response reports covering training, recovery, nutrition and long-term wellbeing, alongside bookable consultations with fitness, nutrition, physical therapy, genetic and performance specialists. GenAthletix provides genetic insights for wellness and performance, not medical diagnoses.