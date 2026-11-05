Danish Novelist Sigrid Brockenhuus Defies The Digital Age With A Strict Print-Only Decree

MENAFN - GetNews)Quote from Lady Brockenhuus Describing herself as "a medieval woman, unfortunately living in the modern world," the Countess and historical novelist rejects ephemeral digital screens across When Time Found Her, The Girl Time Erased, and the forthcoming When Time Failed Her.

RINGSTED, Denmark - 5 November, 2026 - In an age that surrenders its memory to fleeting pixels and weightless clouds, historical novelist Sigrid Brockenhuus stands as a quiet guardian of a vanishing world. Operating under the banner of Hennebont Publishing, the Countess maintains an uncompromising print-only covenant: her works are forged exclusively in physical paper and ink, refusing e-books and digital editions entirely so that every volume remains a heavy, tactile heirloom.

She approaches literature not as modern commerce, but as a sacred, aristocratic duty to the dead. Guided by her armorial motto, Husk de døde ("Remember the dead"), she walks the mist-shrouded corridors of tenth- and fourteenth-century Brittany, gathering the fragments of forgotten lives for readers who still seek the quiet dignity of a physical book held by firelight.

"A story consigned to a glowing pane is no more than a ghost whispered in an empty hall," says Lady Brockenhuus. "The blood spilled in the Breton bocage and the limestone walls of Hennebont demand a heavier tribute than a digital file. I write for those who still understand that truth has weight, that history has texture, and that a true book is a fortress against the shallow amnesia of the present."

Through Hennebont Publishing, Lady Brockenhuus invites patrons and collectors into three distinct tapestries of Breton history, bound solely in physical print:

When Time Found Her (Book I of the Hennebont Chronicles, May 2026): A visceral, dark medieval time-slip novel born during the chaotic 1342 Siege of Hennebont. When the fortress walls crumble and eight-year-old Constance is torn from Joanna of Flanders by a violent rupture in time, history plunges into a darker axis. Drawn back from the sterile comfort of the modern world to the mud, ash, and steel of 1384 with only a bog oak amulet and suffocating memories, she must buy back her stolen birthright in blood and iron.

When Time Failed Her (Book II of the Hennebont Chronicles, Forthcoming): Returning to the fractured ruins of fourteenth-century Brittany following the erasure of young Constance at Hennebont, the sequel chronicles the harrowing reckoning of Joanna of Flanders as she endures a decade of English captivity to fight her way back to the ashes of all that was lost.

The Girl Time Erased (October 2026): A haunting standalone historical novel set in tenth-century Brittany between 937 and 939 CE. Completely independent of the fourteenth-century Hennebont Chronicles, the narrative follows the young Breton woman Herannuen in a ruthless, mist-shrouded fight for survival and sovereignty amidst the reign of Scandinavian Jarls.

For patrons of historical fiction who refuse the digital dilution of literature, Hennebont Publishing's print-only editions stand as a resolute affirmation of the craft. To hold a work by Lady Sigrid Brockenhuus is to embrace an artifact of an age long past-one where history is not merely read, but felt.

About Sigrid Brockenhuus

Sigrid Brockenhuus is an independent historical novelist and the driving force behind Hennebont Publishing. She writes uncompromising historical fiction and time-slip epics dedicated exclusively to physical print preservation. Her core literary mission is to resurrect the untold stories of tenth and fourteenth century Brittany.