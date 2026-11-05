Alpha Vision Enhances Law Enforcement And Retail Security Capabilities At CLEAR 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Organized retail crime investigations increasingly require collaboration between retailers and law enforcement, but finding and connecting the right video evidence remains a major challenge,” said Song Cao, Founder and CEO of Alpha Vision.“Our goal is to make video intelligence more accessible and actionable, helping investigators uncover critical evidence, understand movement across multiple cameras, and connect related incidents faster.”"Alpha Vision will serve as a Gold Sponsor at the CLEAR 2026 Conference, November 9–12 in Las Vegas. The company will showcase its Agentic Video Intelligence Platform, featuring Magic Search, cross-camera person search, and pattern detection. These capabilities help retail loss prevention and law enforcement teams accelerate investigations, connect related activity, and turn surveillance footage into actionable intelligence.

Campbell, CA - November 5, 2026 - Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR) 2026 Conference, taking place November 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The annual CLEAR Conference brings together law enforcement agencies, retail loss prevention professionals, and technology providers from across the nation to address organized retail crime (ORC), strengthen public-private partnerships, and share investigative strategies for protecting businesses and communities.

At CLEAR 2026, Alpha Vision will showcase how its Agentic Video Intelligence Platform helps security and investigative teams move beyond traditional surveillance by transforming existing camera infrastructure into searchable, actionable intelligence.

The company will highlight AI-powered capabilities designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in retail crime investigations: quickly locating relevant video evidence, reconstructing activity across multiple cameras, and identifying connections between incidents.

Transforming Video Evidence into Actionable Intelligence

Retailers and law enforcement agencies often rely on surveillance footage to investigate theft, organized retail crime, and other security incidents. However, manually reviewing footage across multiple cameras, locations, and time periods can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Alpha Vision addresses these challenges by applying advanced AI video understanding, natural-language search, and investigative automation to existing video environments.

The platform enables investigators to:



Accelerate evidence discovery: Search recorded footage using natural-language descriptions instead of manually reviewing hours of video.

Search across multiple cameras: Locate visually similar appearances of persons of interest across connected camera views.

Reconstruct movement: Identify potential entry points, exit activity, and movement throughout monitored environments.

Identify recurring patterns: Surface related appearances and movement patterns across cameras and time.

Streamline investigations: Organize relevant footage and contextual information to support investigative workflows. Improve operational efficiency: Reduce manual video review and help security teams focus on critical incidents.



By making video evidence easier to discover, review, and organize, Alpha Vision helps investigative teams respond more efficiently to complex security incidents.

Introducing Advanced Multi-Camera Person Search and Pattern Detection

At CLEAR 2026, Alpha Vision will highlight its Person Search Across Multiple Cameras and Pattern Detection capabilities, designed to help investigators connect activity that may otherwise remain fragmented across surveillance systems.

Person Search Across Multiple Cameras

Traditional video investigations often require investigators to manually review recordings from individual cameras to determine where a person appeared and how they moved through a location.

Alpha Vision enables investigators to select a person in recorded footage as a visual reference and search across connected cameras for potentially matching appearances.

This helps teams reconstruct movement, identify relevant entry and exit activity, and locate footage associated with an incident more efficiently.

Pattern Detection

Building on multi-camera search, Pattern Detection helps investigators identify recurring appearances and related movement across different cameras and time periods.

For retail loss prevention and law enforcement professionals, these capabilities can provide additional context when investigating repeat visits, suspicious activity, or potentially connected incidents.

Together, these tools help teams move beyond isolated video clips toward a more comprehensive understanding of investigative events.

Supporting Stronger Collaboration Between Retailers and Law Enforcement

Organized retail crime investigations frequently involve multiple incidents, locations, and stakeholders. Effective collaboration between retailers and law enforcement depends on timely access to relevant information and evidence.

Alpha Vision's video intelligence capabilities are designed to help retail asset protection teams identify important activity, accelerate internal investigations, and organize relevant video evidence for appropriate collaboration with law enforcement.

“Retail crime investigations are becoming increasingly complex, especially when incidents involve multiple locations, repeated activity, or coordinated groups,” said Hedgie Bartol, VP of Retail Business Development at Alpha Vision.“The ability to quickly find relevant footage, reconstruct movement, and identify recurring patterns can make a meaningful difference in how efficiently asset protection teams investigate incidents and collaborate with law enforcement.”

By reducing the time required to locate and analyze video evidence, Alpha Vision supports a more efficient approach to investigating retail crime and improving security operations.

Advancing the Future of AI-Powered Investigations

Alpha Vision believes the next generation of security intelligence will go beyond simply recording incidents or responding to individual alerts.

Through AI-powered video understanding, automated search, pattern analysis, and intelligent workflows, organizations can gain deeper visibility into security events and make better-informed decisions.

“Video surveillance has traditionally been a passive source of evidence, requiring investigators to spend significant time finding the information they need,” said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision.“With Agentic AI, we're moving toward a future where video systems can actively assist investigations, connect relevant information, and help security professionals turn large volumes of footage into meaningful intelligence.”

As a Gold Sponsor of CLEAR 2026, Alpha Vision looks forward to engaging with law enforcement professionals, retail security leaders, and industry partners to explore how emerging AI technologies can strengthen investigations and support safer communities.

Attendees are encouraged to connect with Alpha Vision during the conference to learn more about Magic Search, Person Search Across Multiple Cameras, Pattern Detection, and the company's broader Agentic Video Intelligence Platform.

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a Silicon Valley startup, located in Campbell, CA, creating the world's leading Agentic Video Intelligence Platform. We help organizations transform traditional surveillance into AI-powered security and operational intelligence. Our platform combines advanced video understanding, natural language search, automated reporting, and workflow automation to help teams act faster across environments.