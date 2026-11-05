Reardon's Flooring Expands Waterproof Laminate Flooring Selection For Indianapolis Homeowners Finishing Basements And Updating Kitchens

Indianapolis, IN - November 5, 2026 - Reardon's Flooring of Indianapolis has expanded its in-store waterproof laminate flooring selection to serve homeowners who are finishing basements, remodeling kitchens, and replacing worn flooring in utility rooms and laundry areas. The expanded product line includes water-resistant core (WPC) and stone-plastic composite (SPC) laminate planks across a range of thicknesses, wear-layer ratings, and surface finishes.

The move addresses a gap the store identified in the Indianapolis residential market: homeowners and contractors looking for laminate flooring that holds up in rooms with real moisture exposure previously had limited options at the local showroom level and often defaulted to ceramic tile or luxury vinyl plank without comparing laminate alternatives rated for the same conditions.

Why Waterproof Laminate Flooring Matters for Indianapolis Homes

Indianapolis homes present a specific set of conditions that make waterproof flooring a practical concern rather than a marketing category. The city sits in a climate zone with significant spring moisture, and many residential properties include finished or finishing basements where humidity levels fluctuate seasonally. Kitchens and laundry rooms in both older and newer construction face regular exposure to spills, steam, and cleaning water that standard laminate cores are not engineered to handle over time. For homeowners considering laminate flooring Indianapolis, waterproof options offer a practical solution for rooms where moisture exposure is a recurring concern.

Standard laminate flooring uses a high-density fiberboard (HDF) core. That core absorbs water when exposed to standing moisture and can swell, buckle, or separate at the seam. Waterproof-core laminate replaces the HDF with a composite or stone-plastic core that does not absorb water, maintaining the floor's dimensional stability even in rooms where moisture is a recurring condition.

The result is a floor that installs and looks like traditional laminate, with the same click-lock system and surface texture options, but performs in rooms where standard laminate would fail within a few seasons.

What Reardon's Added to Its Laminate Inventory

The expanded selection at Reardon's Flooring showroom now includes:

WPC-core laminate planks (wood-plastic composite): a rigid core with a built-in underlayment layer that absorbs sound and provides a softer underfoot feel. Suited for living spaces, bedrooms converted from carpeted rooms, and above-grade kitchens where comfort underfoot is a priority alongside moisture resistance.

SPC-core laminate planks (stone-plastic composite): a denser, harder core with less flex and a thinner profile. Suited for basements, laundry rooms, and commercial-adjacent spaces where the subfloor may be uneven and where dimensional rigidity under temperature change matters.

Both core types are carried across multiple wear-layer grades, from AC3-rated residential to AC4-rated light commercial, in plank widths ranging from standard 5-inch to wide-plank 10- and 12-inch formats. Surface finishes include hand-scraped, wire-brushed, smooth, and embossed-in-register textures that align the visual grain with the physical surface of the plank.

Customers can walk, compare, and examine all options on the showroom floor before purchasing.

A Durable Alternative to Tile and Luxury Vinyl Plank

The price-per-square-foot and installation complexity of ceramic or porcelain tile lead many Indianapolis homeowners to consider alternatives for basement and kitchen floors. Laminate flooring, particularly waterproof-core laminate, installs faster than tile, requires no grout, and can be completed by an experienced crew in a fraction of the time a tile installation takes in the same space.

Compared to luxury vinyl plank (LVP), waterproof laminate typically offers a harder surface layer. That hardness translates to better scratch resistance in homes with pets or in rooms where furniture is moved regularly. LVP remains the better specification in rooms that see true water standing for extended periods, such as bathrooms, but for kitchens, finished basements with controlled humidity, and laundry rooms, waterproof laminate competes directly on performance at a comparable price point.

Reardon's Flooring staff work through that comparison with customers on the showroom floor, reviewing the specific room conditions, subfloor type, and use patterns before recommending a product category. The goal is to match the floor to the room, not to sell the most expensive option.

Installation Services for Waterproof Laminate Floors

Reardon's Flooring supplies the product and provides in-house installation across the Indianapolis metro area, including Greenwood, Southport, Carmel, Fishers, Avon, Plainfield, Mooresville, and Martinsville. Homeowners exploring laminate flooring options can choose from waterproof laminate products with professional installation handled by Reardon's experienced in-house crew. The installation team handles the full scope of a waterproof laminate project: subfloor inspection and preparation, moisture barrier placement where the subfloor conditions require it, click-lock plank installation, room transitions, and stair nosing.

A properly prepared subfloor is the most important factor in the long-term performance of any laminate installation. The crew inspects for high spots, low spots, and moisture readings before the floor goes down. Where the existing subfloor needs leveling compound, the team applies it before installation begins rather than floating the new floor over a problem the homeowner will see in a year.

"Homeowners who come in asking about waterproof options are usually trying to solve a real problem in a specific room. Our job is to show them what actually works for that room's conditions and what the installation involves, so they can make a grounded decision. We added this selection because the demand was there and the local options were thin," said the spokesperson for Reardon's Flooring.

About Reardon's Flooring

Reardon's Flooring supplies, sells, and installs flooring for residential and commercial clients from its showroom at 5563 S Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46217. The store stocks hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, carpet, laminate, tile, and waterproof flooring options. Installation services cover subfloor preparation, moisture barriers, all major flooring types, flooring repair, subfloor repair, and custom area rugs. The showroom is open Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours available.

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