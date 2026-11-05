MENAFN - GetNews) Alpha Management Corporation says the common advice telling students to avoid property management companies in favor of individual landlords gets the student rental market backwards.

Boston, Massachusetts, United States - November 5, 2026 - Students searching for housing in Greater Boston hear a version of the same advice every fall: Skip the property management companies, the thinking goes, because they come with stricter rules and higher rent. Find an individual landlord instead, someone more willing to bend on move-in dates or split leases among roommates.

Alpha Management Corporation, a family-owned real estate company based in Boston, has worked with student renters for more than three decades. Its view is that this advice has it backwards.

"Students assume a smaller landlord will be easier to work with, but the opposite is usually true," said Anwar Faisal, founder of Alpha Management Corporation. "An individual landlord with one or two units has no system for handling a maintenance call at midnight or a lease question from a student overseas. A company built around managing property does."

Why Alpha Management Sees It Differently

The advice to avoid property managers assumes students are a burden that only an informal landlord will tolerate. Alpha Management has built its business on a different assumption: that students are renters worth working with directly, not a group to be managed around.

For more than thirty years, the company has rented to domestic and international students across neighborhoods including Allston, Brighton, Jamaica Plain, Fenway, Brookline, Somerville, and Cambridge. Faisal said that history has shaped how the company evaluates what students actually need, which often looks different from what a single landlord renting out a triple-decker can offer.

"A student from another country signing their first US lease needs someone who can answer questions clearly and quickly," Faisal said. "That's not a favor. That's the basic job of managing a rental property."

What Professional Management Actually Offers Students

Students weighing an individual landlord against a management company are often comparing the wrong things. Rent is one factor, but Alpha Management points to others that matter just as much over the course of a lease.

A company with staff and systems can respond to maintenance issues without delay. It can answer questions about a lease in plain terms before a student signs, rather than after a problem comes up. It can also work with a student's school directly, something an individual landlord renting out a few units rarely has the structure to do.

Alpha Management has partnered with universities in the Boston area to help connect students with housing, an approach that depends on consistency across a portfolio rather than one person's informal judgment call. That kind of coordination is difficult for a landlord managing a single property on the side.

The Trust Gap Alpha Has Worked to Close

Part of why the "go small" advice persists is that many property owners are hesitant to rent to students at all. Short lease terms, roommate turnover, and the assumption that students are harder tenants have pushed some landlords away from the group entirely. That hesitation has left students believing their best option is whoever will say yes, regardless of how the property is run.

Alpha Management has taken the opposite position for decades, treating student tenants as a core part of its business rather than a group to tolerate. The company says that steady approach, not a willingness to bend the rules, is what actually makes a difference for students signing their first Boston lease.

"Students don't need someone willing to look the other way," Faisal said. "They need someone who takes the lease, the building, and the tenant seriously from the start."

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About Alpha Management

Alpha Management Corporation is a family-owned real estate company based in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded by Anwar Faisal, the company owns, develops, and manages residential and commercial properties across Greater Boston, including Allston, Brighton, Jamaica Plain, Fenway, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Newton, Boston, West Roxbury, Cambridge, and Norwood. For more than three decades, Alpha Management has worked with domestic and international students to help simplify the rental process and connect them with housing near the area's universities and colleges.

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