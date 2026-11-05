Traxcell Technologies, LLC Celebrates 25 Years Of Wireless Innovation Traced Back To Pivotal 2001 Filing Date
The importance of these patents lies in how they revolutionized consumer navigation and carrier-grade network reliability. Today, these technologies form the invisible backbone of modern mobile life. When a driver navigates seamlessly through heavy city traffic using real-time adjustments, or when an individual switches to offline navigation in a dead zone, they are utilizing concepts pioneered by Reed and Palik. Furthermore, telecommunications networks heavily rely on these systems daily to actively predict and repair localized connection failures, ensuring fewer dropped calls and preventing data network overloads.
Traxcell's core innovations, cited over 500 times in United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) filings by major global telecommunications and hardware manufacturers, are divided across three vital technical pillars:
Self-Optimizing Networks (SON) & Performance Analytics
US Patent No. 9,642,024: Automatic network corrective actions triggered dynamically by fault detection.
US Patent No. 10,448,209: Advanced communication error trend analysis to maintain network stability.
US Patent No. 10,701,517: Automated performance data analysis and automated network tuning fixes.
Live Traffic & Navigation Infrastructure
US Patent No. 10,820,147 & 9,549,388: On-line and off-line navigation architectures integrating live vehicle traffic updates.
US Patent No. 10,390,175: Proactive data notification systems powering real-time geographical data routing on mobile wireless devices.
The User Location Database
US Patent No. 10,743,135: Secure user location database management providing localized content filtering and location-targeted data delivery.
US Patent No. 9,888,353: Hierarchical database processing designed for geographical tracking data across communication networks to optimize secure location tracking.
"Emphasizing our initial 2001 filing date highlights how early our team recognized the future of mobile data," said a representative for Traxcell Technologies. "The blueprints laid out by Mark Jefferson Reed and Stephen Michael Palik solved critical spatial data routing and dropped connection issues decades before they became industry-wide challenges. We are proud of this 25-year legacy of engineering foresight."
Following the successful divestment of its primary patent portfolio, Traxcell continues to look back on a quarter-century legacy of engineering ingenuity that laid the tracking and diagnostic groundwork for today's wireless era.
About Traxcell Technologies, LLC
Based in El Paso, Texas, Traxcell Technologies, LLC specializes in the historical development of location-based mobile technologies, Self-Optimizing Network (SON) tuning architectures, and intelligent vehicle traffic routing solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment