Gerrick D. Wilkins' New Book Road To Legacy Featured In Special Amazon Flash Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Former dealership owner and buy-sell advisor shares what every dealer should know about valuations, succession, and the decisions that shape a successful ownership transition.

BIRMINGHAM, AL - November 5, 2026 - Remarkable Press announces a special Amazon Flash Sale for Road to Legacy: Navigating Buy-Sells, Valuations, Succession, and Giving, the new book by Gerrick D. Wilkins, founder and CEO of Omega Advisors.

An unsolicited offer, a changing market, or an approaching retirement can force dealership owners to make significant decisions sooner than expected. Without a clear understanding of their business's value and available options, they risk costly mistakes that proper preparation could have avoided.

Drawing on his experience as a former dealer/operator who has advised on more than 60 franchised dealership sales representing over $1 billion in acquired value, Wilkins offers practical insights from both sides of the negotiating table.

In Road to Legacy, readers will discover:



How to determine their dealership's true market value, including blue sky, adjusted earnings, and the factors that influence what buyers will pay.

What makes a dealership worth transferring, from financial reporting and management strength to operational performance and customer relationships.

How to evaluate different ownership paths, including family succession, management buyouts, partial sales, and outside acquisitions.

Why employees and family members deserve careful consideration throughout the transition process. How to preserve wealth and plan for meaningful giving through thoughtful financial, estate, and charitable strategies.

The book also addresses complex personal situations that can arise during a sale. In one example, Wilkins recounts working with a third-generation dealer whose two sons had different aspirations. The eventual transaction allowed the father to realize the business's market value while giving the son who wanted to stay involved an ownership opportunity.

Beyond the closing table, Wilkins explores the challenges owners can face when the business that shaped their daily lives is no longer theirs to run. He encourages readers to consider how they will use their time, experience, and financial resources once the transaction is complete.

“The value of a dealership is measured in dollars. Its legacy is measured in lives,” Wilkins writes.

Road to Legacy is written for dealership owners preparing for a possible sale, those considering passing the business to the next generation, and others who want to make informed decisions about their long-term plans.

Road to Legacy: Navigating Buy-Sells, Valuations, Succession, and Giving is available on Amazon during the Special Amazon Flash Sale. Get your copy today before the sale ends:

About Gerrick D. Wilkins

Gerrick D. Wilkins is the founder and CEO of Omega Advisors, an automotive dealership buy-sell advisory firm built on a simple principle: dealers deserve advice from people who have sat in the dealer's seat. A former franchised dealer with more than 25 years in the automotive industry, he brings firsthand operating experience to dealership valuations, acquisitions, divestitures, and succession planning.

His career spans the showroom, dealership leadership, and the negotiating table. That perspective helps him look beyond a headline price to the earnings, management depth, people, culture, and execution risks that determine whether a transaction serves an owner's goals.

Wilkins holds a bachelor's degree in religion from Liberty University, an MBA from Samford University, and is a graduate of the NADA Dealer Academy. His approach combines financial discipline with a practical understanding of the responsibilities that come with dealership ownership.

Through Omega Advisors, he works with dealers and families to build value, evaluate their options, and navigate transitions with confidentiality and purpose. Philanthropy is central to that work, reflecting his belief that business success can strengthen families and create opportunities for others.

He is also the author of Unshackling Democracy and a contributor to Automotive News and other publications. His Christian faith, commitment to family, and community service shape his view of legacy as both a privilege and a responsibility. He and his wife, Carol, make their home in Alabama and enjoy time with their daughter, Hanna, and son-in-law, Sammy.