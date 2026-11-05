Global Entrepreneurs Nat Chanida Puranaputra Reveal How AI And Social Selling Are Reshaping Success In Their New Book The Revolution Of AI The Social Selling Era

MENAFN - GetNews)As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries across the globe, entrepreneurs and business leaders are searching for ways to stay relevant in an increasingly digital economy. In their inspiring new book, The Revolution of AI & The Social Selling Era, internationally recognized entrepreneurs Nat and Chanida Puranaputra offer readers a practical roadmap for navigating the future of business by combining cutting-edge technology with the timeless value of genuine human relationships.

Drawing from their remarkable journey from immigrants with limited financial resources to globally recognized business leaders, the authors demonstrate that success is not determined by where someone begins, but by vision, perseverance, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace innovation. Their book explores how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing productivity, automation, and decision-making, while social selling continues to redefine relationship-building, trust, and customer engagement in the digital marketplace.

Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for human interaction, The Revolution of AI & The Social Selling Era emphasizes that the greatest opportunities belong to those who understand how technology and authentic communication can work together. Through practical examples, actionable strategies, and forward-looking insights, readers learn how to build stronger personal brands, create scalable businesses, and remain competitive in an ever-changing global economy.

"We wanted to share our real-life journey to inspire people who believe their circumstances limit their potential," the authors explain. "Success is possible for anyone willing to dream bigger, take risks, stay consistent, and believe in themselves."

Beyond business strategies, the book serves as a source of encouragement for aspiring entrepreneurs, immigrants, professionals, and anyone seeking to overcome obstacles. It reinforces powerful principles of faith, resilience, persistence, and personal growth, reminding readers that even the most challenging beginnings can lead to extraordinary achievements.

About the Authors

Nat and Chanida Puranaputra are self-made global entrepreneurs, mentors, and international speakers known for building a successful worldwide business network. Their leadership, entrepreneurial accomplishments, and commitment to helping others achieve financial and personal success have inspired thousands across the globe. Their story exemplifies determination, vision, and the belief that anyone can create opportunities regardless of their background.

The Revolution of AI & The Social Selling Era is an inspiring resource for entrepreneurs, business professionals, sales leaders, and anyone ready to embrace innovation while preserving the human connections that continue to drive meaningful success.

Global Book Network - Nat & Chanida Puranaputra, Author of The Revolution Of A.I.