The First CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition Was Held

MENAFN - GetNews)The first CMG World Robot Climb Mount Tai Competition was held in Tai'an, Shandong on November 2. Nearly 90 robot teams, carrying the latest scientific research achievements, launched a climbing challenge to Mount Tai. The event transformed the thousand-year-old ancient trail of Mount Tai into a cutting-edge technological competition arena, marking the world's first real-world embodied intelligent robot contest in mountainous terrain.

The event features two main categories: speed competitions and specialized competitions, including four official events-Humanoid Robot Speed Race, Legged Robot Speed Race, Legged Robot Load-bearing Race, and Exoskeleton Robot Assistance Race-as well as the All-Terrain Mobility and Route Exploration Challenge. The Humanoid Robot Speed Race spans approximately 1.6 kilometers with over 600 steps in the official course. The Legged Robot Speed Race covers around 3.9 kilometers with over 3,100 steps. The Legged Robot Load-bearing Race simulates the work scenario of mountain porters in the Taihang Mountains, testing robots' material transport capabilities under load, with a course length of about 3.3 kilometers and over 2,100 steps. The Exoskeleton Robot Assistance Race primarily evaluates the mountain load reduction and assistance effects of wearing exoskeleton equipment.

It is reported that the robot's competition equipment is equipped with a LiDAR, which emits infrared lasers to scan the entire terrain, identifying whether the path ahead consists of steps, rocks, roadside obstacles, or trees, and generates a 3D point cloud map. By integrating the point cloud map into the robot's "brain," the robot can then plan its movement path.

According to the engineers, humanoid robots face significant challenges when navigating irregular steps, as numerous steps of varying shapes pose a major test for their balance and stability. During the initial testing phase, some robots experienced repeated damage to their foot joints, requiring the team to conduct overnight repairs and adjustments. The trials on the Mount Tai track provided direction for optimizing mountain climbing, load-bearing, and other functions, guiding production adjustments for mass manufacturing.

The team members of the legged robot racing competition stated that to adapt to the unique terrain of Mount Taishan, which features frequent intersections of flat ground and stairs, the team initially optimized the gait algorithm specifically. Combined with radar, 5G, and satellite positioning, they achieved autonomous perception and real-time decision-making. The purpose of participating in the competition is to practice through competition, allowing them to identify shortcomings in the equipment-especially under extreme conditions-and then make repairs to continuously improve stability.

Mr. Kay Marcel Dolder, a senior business partner at Wuxi Noah Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., stated: "China's technological development is advancing rapidly, and the global deployment of load-bearing robots is becoming more widespread. I focus on rescue robots and supply robots, as these two categories present the greatest challenges. They are not limited to mountaineering but also hold broad application prospects in many other fields."

About The first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition

On November 2, the first CMG World Robot Climbing Mount Taishan Competition was held in Tai'an, Shandong Province. Nearly 90 robot teams with the latest scientific research achievements launched a climbing challenge to Mount Taishan. This is also the world's first mountain real-life intelligent robot competition.