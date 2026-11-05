Free Monthly Roundtable Asks Why Referral Sources Still Treat Home Care Marketers Like Caterers

FAIRHOPE, AL - November 5, 2026 - Home care, home health and hospice marketers who are tired of being asked for lunch and sticky notes have a free place to compare notes every month. The Home Care Growth Roundtable, facilitated on Zoom by the sales training practice Home Care Sales in collaboration with state associations, meets on the second Tuesday of each month for agency owners, managers and marketers.

Melanie Stover, the practice's founder, says the sessions exist because too many referral sources still see an agency's marketer as the person who brings the food rather than as a post-acute professional who can help their patients.

Professionals, Not Goody Deliverers

The roundtable's sign-up page puts the problem in the field's own words. It asks marketers whether they feel ready to "lose it" when "the next referral source asks for 'lunch' or more 'post its'," and asks owners whether referral sources treat their team "like a 'true care partner' or just a 'goody deliverer'." Its answer is blunt. "You are a PROFESSIONAL! You are a POST ACUTE EXPERT! NOT a caterer!"

"Every marketer on that call has stood in a case manager's office holding a tray of sandwiches and wondered why nobody asks what her nurses actually do," Stover said. "The referral source isn't the problem. She's been trained by agencies who led with lunch. We change that one visit at a time, by walking in with something clinical she can use."

How the Hour Works

Each session opens with 15 minutes of education and a topic launch, followed by 45 minutes of roundtable discussion among attendees. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, noon Central and 1 p.m. Eastern, and there is no fee. The sign-up page describes the aim as bringing "Agency Leaders and Marketers" together "to rise above the noise of competition and be seen as a professional care partner." Owners and managers attend alongside their marketers to hear how agencies across the country are "getting a seat at the Post-Acute care table."

"An agency's mission is bigger than a referral source's no," Stover said. "When a marketer is treated as a care partner, the right patients reach the right agency sooner, and that's how seniors get the care they deserve. An hour a month with peers fighting the same battle costs an agency nothing but the hour."

Agencies can sign up for the series on the Home Care Growth Roundtable page. The practice also trains agency owners and managers and sales representatives and liaisons in referral development.

About Home Care Sales

Home Care Sales is a clinician-led sales training and coaching practice for home care, home health and hospice agencies, founded by Melanie Stover. It develops Care Continuum Specialists for agencies across the United States and globally, training owners, managers, representatives and liaisons in referral development built on diagnosis-based selling and the Profound Service Framework. More information is available at .