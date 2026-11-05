COOFANDY And Christopher Bell Bring Racing, Personal Style And Holiday Gifting Together At Joe Gibbs Racing Headquarters

NEW YORK, NY - November 5 , 2026 - Global menswear brand COOFANDY brought racing and fashion together on October 29 with "COOFANDY Speed & Style: Race to the Holidays," a special event held at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. Featuring COOFANDY Global Brand Ambassador and NASCAR driver Christopher Bell, the event welcomed media representatives, content creators, and racing fans for an experience connecting motorsports, personal style, and holiday shopping.

Beyond the Racetrack: Christopher Bell's Personal Style

During the event's Off-Track Style Edit and a special COOFANDY livestream, Bell shared insights into his everyday wardrobe preferences and holiday gift ideas, offering fans a glimpse of his personal style beyond racing.

When discussing holiday gifting, Bell selected COOFANDY's Casual Linen Button-Down Shirt as a gift for his father, while choosing the Lightweight One-Button Blazer for friends.

Bell also shared his enthusiasm for football and how his outfit choices change depending on the occasion. For watching games casually, he favors comfortable essentials such as COOFANDY's Lightweight Crewneck Sweatshirt. When attending a game in person, he prefers a more polished look, highlighting the One-Button Casual Sport Coat.

These personal selections reflect COOFANDY's "Dress the Journey" philosophy, emphasizing confidence and versatile dressing across different moments of life.

Connecting Racing, Media and Fans

The gathering brought together invited guests, including Brett Haman of BroBible and freelance editor Allison Wise, who contributes to Shop TODAY, Good Housekeeping, and Fox News Deals, alongside content creators such as Ahmed Saleh and Mitchell Stapleton.

Bell's participation in the shopping livestream also allowed online audiences to experience the event beyond the venue. Fans can revisit the broadcast on Amazon Live, YouTube, and COOFANDY's livestream page.

Celebrating Bell's Championship Chase

On November 1, Bell finished 10th at Martinsville Speedway, moving into second place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings ahead of the November 8 season finale.

To celebrate his championship pursuit, COOFANDY is offering 40% OFF Bell's Picks and double loyalty points on all purchases during the Chase through its official website. On Amazon, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% OFF selected Hero Picks.

Discover more at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand offering stylish, versatile, and accessible clothing for modern men.