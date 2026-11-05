MENAFN - GetNews)The British Consul-General's official residence in Shanghai selected Chinese Cooking Workshop (CCW) as its culinary partner for an official cultural engagement featuring Alfie Boe, the West End star known worldwide for Les Misérables.

CCW led Boe and Consul-General Matt Burney through a hands-on tangyuan-making session inside the residence - a space reserved for diplomacy and high-level cultural exchange. The engagement underscores CCW's standing as the go-to culinary partner for institutions that cannot afford to get cultural programming wrong.

Boe, an enthusiastic cook in his own right, moved from kneading rice dough to shaping and filling tangyuan under CCW's guidance, with the ease of someone genuinely enjoying the experience rather than performing for cameras. That authenticity is the product of more than two decades of refining how Chinese food culture is taught and shared with international guests.

For U.S. travel advisors and luxury tour operators, the residence engagement is a proof point: CCW operates comfortably in official and diplomatic settings, delivers genuine cultural depth rather than staged photo opportunities, and makes the same team trusted by a diplomatic residence available to design standout culinary moments for their clients.

CCW has been doing this work since 2003, long before "experiential travel" became an industry catchphrase. The British Consul-General's residence is simply the latest institution to recognize what luxury travel partners have known for years: when the standard is high and the stakes are real, CCW delivers.

Interested in partnering with CCW for exclusive culinary experiences in Shanghai? Visit to explore partnership opportunities.

About Chinese Cooking Workshop (CCW)

Founded in Shanghai in 2003, CCW is a premier culinary experience provider for international travelers, dignitaries, and luxury travel partners. Led by professional English-speaking chefs, CCW offers market tours, hands-on cooking classes, and bespoke cultural programming - including official and diplomatic engagements - that bring Chinese food culture to life for global audiences.