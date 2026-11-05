Employtest Launches Pre-Employment Multitasking Skills Test For Office And Administrative Hiring

MENAFN - GetNews) New 25-question hiring assessment helps small businesses evaluate prioritization, time management, and decision-making skills in administrative and customer service applicants.

ATLANTA, GA - November 5, 2026 - As administrative and customer service employees juggle competing deadlines, customer requests, and frequent interruptions, employers need better ways to evaluate how job applicants prioritize work before hiring. EmployTest, a provider of pre-employment skills testing software, has launched its new Multitasking Skills Test to help small and mid-sized businesses assess how candidates respond to common workplace situations.

The assessment is designed for employers hiring administrative assistants, receptionists, office coordinators, customer service representatives, and other office support employees who must manage competing responsibilities throughout the workday.

The 25-question pre-employment multitasking assessment presents applicants with realistic office scenarios involving competing priorities, interruptions, deadlines, and customer requests. Candidates select the most appropriate response to each situation, allowing employers to compare how applicants approach common workplace decisions using a consistent scoring method.

"Almost every administrative applicant lists multitasking as a skill, but a resume doesn't show how someone will respond when several priorities compete for attention," said Ken Crowell, CEO of EmployTest. "When a customer needs assistance, the phone is ringing, and an important deadline is approaching, employers need people who can make sound decisions about what comes first. Our new assessment helps hiring managers evaluate that judgment before making a hiring decision."

How the Multitasking Skills Test Evaluates Workplace Prioritization

The assessment presents applicants with everyday office situations, such as responding to a client while managing an urgent request, scheduling meetings around existing commitments, or deciding which tasks require immediate attention.

Questions focus on prioritization, time management, handling interruptions, and making decisions when responsibilities compete. By presenting applicants with the same scenarios, employers can compare their responses before deciding whom to interview.

Why Busy Office Roles Need It

Workplace interruptions have become a routine part of office work. Microsoft research of 31,000 workers found that, among its most frequently interrupted Microsoft 365 users, meetings, emails, and messages arrived approximately every two minutes during core working hours. The finding illustrates how frequently employees may need to shift attention between competing tasks.

Hiring for administrative positions also remains a recurring need. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 1.7 million openings each year across office and administrative support jobs through 2035, primarily as workers leave those positions.

For small businesses, where one employee may handle reception, scheduling, customer communication, and administrative deadlines, evaluating prioritization skills before hiring can help managers identify candidates who understand how to approach competing responsibilities.

Questions Employers Ask About Multitasking Tests

How Can Employers Test Multitasking Skills Before Hiring?

Employers hiring for administrative and customer-facing positions often need to determine whether applicants can prioritize tasks, manage interruptions, and make sound decisions during a busy workday. Pre-employment multitasking assessments provide a consistent way to evaluate how candidates approach those situations.

What does a pre-employment multitasking test measure?

A multitasking skills test evaluates how applicants prioritize competing responsibilities, respond to interruptions, manage deadlines, and choose appropriate actions in common workplace situations.

Which jobs benefit from multitasking skills assessments?

Multitasking assessments can support hiring for administrative assistants, receptionists, office managers, customer service representatives, accounting support staff, and other positions involving competing daily responsibilities.

Can employers test multitasking skills before interviews?

Yes. Employers can administer online scenario-based multitasking assessments before interviews and use the results to compare candidates' approaches to workplace prioritization and decision-making.

How Employers Compare Candidate Multitasking Assessment Results

Once an applicant completes the Multitasking Skills Test, results are automatically scored and made available in the employer's EmployTest account. The report provides an assessment of the candidate's responses and, where available, performance by skill category, helping hiring managers compare applicants and identify areas to discuss during interviews.

Employers can combine the Multitasking Skills Test with EmployTest's Attention to Detail, Cognitive Ability, Typing, or Microsoft Word assessments to evaluate additional skills required for administrative and office support positions.

Availability

The Multitasking Skills Test is available now for businesses hiring administrative assistants, receptionists, customer service representatives, and office support staff. Employers can view a sample question, review available test information, and request a free sample through the Multitasking Skills Test page on the EmployTest website.

Assessments are available through prepaid test credits, with no annual contract or subscription required.

About EmployTest

EmployTest is a skills testing platform built for small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Atlanta. It offers more than 200 tests for administrative, legal, customer service, accounting, and warehouse jobs, plus Microsoft Office skills. More than 13,000 businesses have used EmployTest to test applicants. EmployTest holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Capterra and earned Capterra's 2026 Best Value and Best Ease of Use recognition. Test credits are sold in blocks with no yearly commitment. Learn more at employtest.