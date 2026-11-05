Award-Winning Author Kris Land Joins Viking Academy Podcast To Explore Consciousness, Human Potential, And The Power Of Awakening

United States – November 05, 2026 – Award-winning author Kris Land recently appeared on the Viking Academy podcast, hosted by Erik "The Viking" Solbakken, for a thought-provoking conversation about consciousness, the nature of reality, spiritual awakening, and the limitless potential within every human being. Drawing inspiration from his transformative book, The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are, Land challenges listeners to question limiting beliefs, overcome fear, and rediscover their authentic selves.

The Viking Academy podcast is dedicated to exploring the three dimensions of human existence: mind, body, and spirit. Through meaningful conversations, Solbakken encourages listeners to embark on life's greatest adventure: discovering who they truly are and embracing their purpose with courage, passion, and intention.

During the episode, Land shares insights from more than four decades of entrepreneurship, personal exploration, and spiritual discovery. The conversation examines a compelling possibility: What if life is more than a series of challenges to overcome? What if it is an extraordinary experience designed to help the soul grow, explore, and remember its true nature?

Central to the discussion is Land's book, The Infinity Within, a deeply personal work more than 30 years in the making. Through the extraordinary journey of its central character, Gabe, readers encounter mysterious experiences, near-death revelations, meaningful synchronicities, and profound spiritual discoveries that challenge conventional understandings of reality.

From a childhood encounter with an inexplicably weightless toy train to a near-fatal automobile accident and remarkable experiments involving focused intention, Gabe's journey raises powerful questions about the relationship between consciousness, belief, and perceived limitations.

Rather than prescribing rigid spiritual doctrines, Land encourages readers to explore their own experiences and consider how fear, doubt, and social conditioning may shape their understanding of what is possible.

Throughout the podcast conversation, Land and Solbakken explore several transformative themes, including the inspiration behind The Infinity Within, the possibility that life functions as an experiential game for the soul, the influence of fear and doubt on human perception, the significance of synchronicities, and the process of rediscovering one's innate creative potential.

Blending philosophical inquiry, personal experience, and spiritual reflection, Land's message aligns with Viking Academy's mission to empower individuals to live consciously and courageously.

The Infinity Within is a call to those ready to break through fear, trust their inner power, and create a life that reflects who they truly are. Get your copy of The Infinity Within today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and begin your journey toward awakening, courage, and transformation.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative, award-winning author and dynamic leader who has spent more than four decades mastering and simplifying complex fields, including construction, finance, technology, and spiritual development. His work is driven by a clear mission: to equip readers with practical tools, confidence, and clarity so they can reclaim power over their lives and shape their own destinies.

Kris first began documenting his owner-builder experience in the 2000s. Those early notes evolved into the acclaimed How to Build Your Dream Home series, a set of detailed, accessible manuals designed to help aspiring homebuilders save money, avoid setbacks, and build with confidence. He later expanded his impact into financial empowerment with The Finance Book for Young Adults, offering readers a foundational shift in how money works and how long-term wealth is built through actionable, real-world strategies.

Completed in 2025 after more than 40 years in the making, The Infinity Within is Kris's most personal and profound work. Blending story-driven mysticism with lived insight, it invites readers to break through fear, trust their inner knowing, and remember the divine truth woven through their lives. Across every title, Kris delivers more than information. He offers transformation that helps readers build, grow, and awaken with purpose.

To learn more about Kris Land and explore his books, visit: KrisLand.