Azerbaijan, Georgia Explore New Areas Of Military Education Cooperation (PHOTO)
Initially, the guests paid tribute to the memory of National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honour and Alley of Martyrs, paying their deepest reverence.
The delegation visited the Institute of Military Management under National Defense University, where they met with the Institute's Rector, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli.
During the meeting, the guests were provided with comprehensive information on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan's military education system in recent years, the work carried out, and the achievements attained.
The sides also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation aimed at further developing military education.
Following an exchange of commemorative gifts, a group photo was taken.
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