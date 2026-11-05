Kazakhstan, ADB Seek To Strengthen Transport And Logistics Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure development, including road modernization and the implementation of major infrastructure projects, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport said.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Damir Kozhakhmetov and ADB Vice President Yingming Yang in Astana on November 5.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ADB and considered opportunities to expand their partnership in the transport and logistics sector.

Particular attention was paid to the development of national and international highways, the modernization of road infrastructure, as well as attracting investment and using the bank's financial instruments to implement prospective projects.

The ministry noted that cooperation with the ADB plays an important role in the development of Kazakhstan's transport sector. The participation of international financial institutions expands financing opportunities for infrastructure projects, facilitates the introduction of modern approaches to their implementation, and helps improve the quality of transport services.

According to the ministry, amid Kazakhstan's growing transit potential, the development of modern and high-quality road infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. The country is working to improve international transport corridors, increase highway capacity, and strengthen transport connectivity between regions.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and continuing dialogue on the implementation of joint infrastructure initiatives.