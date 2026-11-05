Vertex Expands European Operations With Acquisition Of Quartz Project Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex"), a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations facing complex challenges in a world of risk, announced today the acquisition of Quartz Project Services, a construction and cost consultancy firm headquartered in London.

With this acquisition, Vertex expands its advisory division into EMEA, adding to its ability to serve clients internationally in collaboration with its disputes practice which operates across the region. The firm also adds quantity surveying to its Advisory umbrella of services, providing clients with critical cost expertise and a deeper bench of experts to address their challenges head-on.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quartz as a Vertex company and to have their expertise on board as we expand our advisory services internationally. In our discussions over the last several months, it was clear we had the same goal in mind: continue to adapt our businesses to deliver high quality work for clients,” said David Tortorello, CEO at Vertex.“Adding the talented Quartz team will enable us to deliver a wider range of insights and solutions to our clients across the globe."

Quartz will continue operating under its brand name, as a Vertex company. Quartz's team of 80 employees will join the more than 700 Vertex employees living and working around the world.

“It's an exciting day for our organization as we join Vertex and help the firm expand its European operations. Throughout this process, our shared commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients was clear,” said Babak Erfani, Board Director at Quartz Project Services.“This deal will enable us to better serve our clients, by connecting them with Vertex's advisory and disputes experts and enabling them to receive a broad range of services from one firm.”

About Vertex

The Vertex Companies, LLC and its subsidiaries are a global consulting firm that provides strategic advisory, project management, and dispute resolution services for organizations that face complex challenges in a world full of risk. Our multidisciplinary teams, 360-degree approach, and deep bench make us an ideal partner for businesses that need measurable results, fast. For more information, visit Vertexeng.com.

About Quartz Project Services

Quartz Project Services is a leading consultancy providing project management, quantity surveying and building surveying services across the UK and Europe. Our team delivers expert advice and tailored solutions that bring clarity, certainty and value to every stage of the property lifecycle. For more information, visit quartzprojectservices.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Hancock

Vice President of Marketing

The Vertex Companies, LLC

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