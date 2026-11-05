Appian Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|As of
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|47,326
|$
|135,810
|Short-term investments and marketable securities
|41,620
|51,415
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,912 and $3,362, respectively
|244,041
|255,063
|Deferred commissions, current
|43,255
|35,166
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|39,432
|41,970
|Total current assets
|415,674
|519,424
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $45,498 and $40,747, respectively
|35,271
|32,087
|Goodwill
|27,875
|28,811
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,836 and $7,301, respectively
|433
|1,246
|Right-of-use assets for operating leases
|29,628
|28,075
|Deferred commissions, net of current portion
|73,257
|65,199
|Deferred tax assets
|5,333
|4,850
|Other assets
|13,433
|11,703
|Total assets
|$
|600,904
|$
|691,395
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,873
|$
|6,655
|Accrued expenses
|25,385
|18,483
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|60,647
|61,781
|Deferred revenue
|337,029
|341,281
|Debt
|2,894
|9,598
|Operating lease liabilities
|14,506
|13,181
|Other current liabilities
|1,281
|1,128
|Total current liabilities
|452,615
|452,107
|Long-term debt
|196,591
|231,228
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|42,931
|45,693
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|6,503
|8,962
|Other liabilities
|138
|398
|Total liabilities
|698,778
|738,388
|Stockholders' deficit
|Class A common stock-par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and 43,557,940 and 43,408,828 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|4
|4
|Class B common stock-par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and 31,087,385 and 31,088,085 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|3
|3
|Treasury stock at cost, 3,157,662 and 542,288 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(82,958
|)
|(16,935
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|623,466
|617,318
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(26,467
|)
|(36,462
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(611,922
|)
|(610,921
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(97,874
|)
|(46,993
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|600,904
|$
|691,395
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Subscriptions
|$
|187,754
|$
|147,188
|$
|505,747
|$
|414,197
|Professional services
|46,878
|39,816
|134,321
|109,873
|Total revenue
|234,632
|187,004
|640,068
|524,070
|Cost of revenue
|Subscriptions
|26,187
|21,667
|74,500
|60,895
|Professional services
|37,291
|29,037
|101,902
|82,803
|Total cost of revenue
|63,478
|50,704
|176,402
|143,698
|Gross profit
|171,154
|136,300
|463,666
|380,372
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|65,826
|53,574
|200,558
|172,041
|Research and development
|50,554
|42,561
|144,183
|127,046
|General and administrative
|33,471
|27,051
|99,906
|79,989
|Total operating expenses
|149,851
|123,186
|444,647
|379,076
|Operating income
|21,303
|13,114
|19,019
|1,296
|Other non-operating expense (income)
|Other expense (income), net
|4,822
|(1,398
|)
|5,565
|(24,678
|)
|Interest expense
|3,304
|5,311
|11,256
|15,948
|Total non-operating other expense (income)
|8,126
|3,913
|16,821
|(8,730
|)
|Income before income taxes
|13,177
|9,201
|2,198
|10,026
|Income tax expense
|836
|1,376
|3,199
|3,690
|Net income (loss)
|$
|12,341
|$
|7,825
|$
|(1,001
|)
|$
|6,336
|Net income (loss) per Class A and Class B share:
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.11
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|71,641
|74,008
|72,773
|74,101
|Diluted
|72,741
|74,575
|72,773
|74,554
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,001
|)
|$
|6,336
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|35,031
|30,992
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|7,655
|7,429
|Lease impairment charges
|-
|779
|Bad debt expense
|1,255
|692
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|438
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|424
|450
|Benefit for deferred income taxes
|(551
|)
|(648
|)
|Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
|9,225
|(20,864
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|7,745
|29,655
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,029
|13,279
|Deferred commissions
|(16,146
|)
|3,644
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|7,609
|12,871
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|(4,228
|)
|(1,043
|)
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|625
|(1,707
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1,654
|)
|(17,545
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|(2,947
|)
|(2,583
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|45,509
|61,737
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from maturities of investments
|54,299
|34,278
|Purchases of investments
|(44,866
|)
|(59,281
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,097
|)
|(2,451
|)
|Net cash provided by (used by) investing activities
|2,336
|(27,454
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|200,000
|-
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(1,619
|)
|-
|Debt repayments
|(241,563
|)
|(5,000
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(83,015
|)
|(20,000
|)
|Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|(9,882
|)
|(5,890
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|1,420
|752
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(134,659
|)
|(30,138
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,670
|)
|2,552
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(88,484
|)
|6,697
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|135,810
|118,552
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|47,326
|$
|125,249
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|8,575
|$
|10,023
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|4,634
|$
|3,391
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information:
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,274
|$
|41
|Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
|$
|5,921
|$
|-
|Unpaid debt issuance costs in accrued expenses
|$
|460
|$
|-
| APPIAN CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|GAAP Measure
|Stock-Based Compensation
|Litigation Expense
|JPI Amortization
|Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges
|Other Adjustments (a)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|26,187
|$
|(514
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|25,673
|Professional services cost of revenue
|37,291
|(1,658
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35,633
|Total cost of revenue
|63,478
|(2,172
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|61,306
|Sales and marketing expense
|65,826
|(2,591
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63,235
|Research and development expense
|50,554
|(3,852
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46,702
|General and administrative expense
|33,471
|(3,967
|)
|(4,664
|)
|(1,732
|)
|(292
|)
|-
|22,816
|Total operating expense
|149,851
|(10,410
|)
|(4,664
|)
|(1,732
|)
|(292
|)
|-
|132,753
|Operating income
|21,303
|12,582
|4,664
|1,732
|292
|-
|40,573
|Non-operating expense (income)
|4,822
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,291
|)
|(1,469
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|836
|443
|-
|-
|-
|342
|1,621
|Net income
|12,341
|12,139
|4,664
|1,732
|292
|5,949
|37,117
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.02
|$
|-
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.51
|Net income per share, diluted(b,d)
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.02
|$
|-
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.51
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|21,667
|$
|(419
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|21,248
|Professional services cost of revenue
|29,037
|(1,448
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27,589
|Total cost of revenue
|50,704
|(1,867
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48,837
|Sales and marketing expense
|53,574
|(1,882
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51,692
|Research and development expense
|42,561
|(2,991
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39,570
|General and administrative expense
|27,051
|(3,520
|)
|(2,130
|)
|(3,153
|)
|(1,105
|)
|-
|17,143
|Total operating expense
|123,186
|(8,393
|)
|(2,130
|)
|(3,153
|)
|(1,105
|)
|-
|108,405
|Operating income
|13,114
|10,260
|2,130
|3,153
|1,105
|-
|29,762
|Non-operating (income) expense
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|110
|(1,288
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|1,376
|375
|-
|-
|-
|(406
|)
|1,345
|Net income
|7,825
|9,885
|2,130
|3,153
|1,105
|296
|24,394
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|$
|0.32
|Net income per share, diluted(c, d)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|$
|0.32
(a) Other adjustments primarily includes unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses and write off of deferred debt issuance costs.
(b) Accounts for the impact of 1.1 million shares of dilutive securities.
(c) Accounts for the impact of 0.6 million shares of dilutive securities.
(d)Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.
|GAAP Measure
|Stock-Based Compensation
|Litigation Expense
|JPI Amortization
|Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges
|Other Adjustments (a)
|Non-GAAP Measure
|Nine months ended September 30, 2026
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|74,500
|$
|(1,570
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|72,930
|Professional services cost of revenue
|101,902
|(4,816
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|97,086
|Total cost of revenue
|176,402
|(6,386
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|170,016
|Sales and marketing expense
|200,558
|(6,957
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|193,601
|Research and development expense
|144,183
|(10,969
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|133,214
|General and administrative expense
|99,906
|(10,719
|)
|(17,905
|)
|(5,744
|)
|(873
|)
|-
|64,665
|Total operating expense
|444,647
|(28,645
|)
|(17,905
|)
|(5,744
|)
|(873
|)
|-
|391,480
|Operating income
|19,019
|35,031
|17,905
|5,744
|873
|-
|78,572
|Non-operating expense (income)
|5,565
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,663
|)
|(4,098
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|3,199
|1,454
|-
|-
|-
|636
|5,289
|Net (loss) income
|(1,001
|)
|33,577
|17,905
|5,744
|873
|9,027
|66,125
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.91
|Net (loss) income per share, diluted(b,d)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.90
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|60,895
|$
|(1,335
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|59,560
|Professional services cost of revenue
|82,803
|(4,304
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|78,499
|Total cost of revenue
|143,698
|(5,639
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|138,059
|Sales and marketing expense
|172,041
|(6,215
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|165,826
|Research and development expense
|127,046
|(9,362
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|117,684
|General and administrative expense
|79,989
|(9,776
|)
|(6,324
|)
|(9,355
|)
|(1,714
|)
|-
|52,820
|Total operating expense
|379,076
|(25,353
|)
|(6,324
|)
|(9,355
|)
|(1,714
|)
|-
|336,330
|Operating income
|1,296
|30,992
|6,324
|9,355
|1,714
|-
|49,681
|Non-operating (income) expense
|(24,678
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,879
|(3,799
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|3,690
|1,125
|-
|-
|-
|(1,732
|)
|3,083
|Net income (loss)
|6,336
|29,867
|6,324
|9,355
|1,714
|(19,147
|)
|34,449
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.47
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted(c,d)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.46
(a) Other adjustments primarily includes unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses and write off of deferred debt issuance costs.
(b) Accounts for the impact of 0.7 million shares of dilutive securities.
(c) Accounts for the impact of 0.5 million shares of dilutive securities.
(d)Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|12,341
|$
|7,825
|$
|(1,001
|)
|$
|6,336
|Other expense (income), net
|4,822
|(1,398
|)
|5,565
|(24,678
|)
|Interest expense
|3,304
|5,311
|11,256
|15,948
|Income tax expense
|836
|1,376
|3,199
|3,690
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|2,875
|2,459
|7,655
|7,429
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,582
|10,260
|35,031
|30,992
|Litigation Expense
|4,664
|2,130
|17,905
|6,324
|JPI Amortization
|1,732
|3,153
|5,744
|9,355
|Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges
|292
|1,105
|873
|1,714
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|43,448
|$
|32,221
|$
|86,227
|$
|57,110
_________________________
1
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment