North American Travel To Israel Climbs 8.6% In Q3 2026 As Tourism Ministry Builds Momentum Through“I Am Israel” Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Israel Ministry of Tourism drives engagement through integrated marketing and immersive activations, including a four-city culinary roadshow drawing more than 1,400 attendees

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NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American travel to Israel climbed in the third quarter of 2026, with the country welcoming 154,200 visitors from the United States and Canada between July and September, an 8.6% increase over the same period in 2025. The total included 127,200 U.S. visitors and 27,000 Canadian visitors, reflecting renewed interest in the destination as international air connectivity continues to expand.

The growth comes as the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) builds momentum for its North American brand campaign, "I Am Israel," a $2.8 million initiative designed to reconnect travelers with the country's people, culture and experiences through authentic storytelling and immersive consumer engagement. Since launching on June 5 on major digital and streaming platforms, the campaign has generated 319 million campaign impressions reaching 105,7000 viewers across the country, underscoring IMOT's investment in strengthening Israel's presence in one of its most important international tourism markets.

“The success of our 'I Am Israel' campaign reflects the strong appetite among North American audiences to connect with Israel once again,” said Yoash Ben Izhak, VP of Marketing, Israel Ministry of Tourism.“From reaching millions of travelers through compelling storytelling to bringing our culture to life through immersive experiences like our 'Taste of Israel' food truck, we are creating opportunities for audiences to discover the people, traditions and experiences that make our country so extraordinary. The enthusiasm and engagement we have seen across these initiatives reinforce the power of authentic connections to inspire curiosity, reshape perceptions and ultimately encourage more travelers to experience Israel firsthand. We are excited to build on this momentum as we continue strengthening Israel's tourism presence across North America.”

Bringing the Taste of Israel to North America

Bringing the campaign to life, last week IMOT launched "Taste of Israel," its first culinary roadshow across four major U.S. markets. Traveling from Miami to Atlanta, Nashville and Dallas, the activation drew more than 1,400 attendees, offering complimentary dishes from acclaimed Israeli chef Yossi Shitrit in collaboration with local culinary talent in each market. Participants sampled Moroccan Fish Tacos, Fish Kataif and Fricassé Tuna, experiencing the flavors and creativity of Israeli cuisine.

Supporting the Next Chapter of Israel Tourism

The campaign is part of IMOT's broader commitment to strengthening Israel's tourism industry and enhancing the visitor experience. Alongside its investment in destination marketing, the Ministry is advancing initiatives to support hospitality development, improve tourism infrastructure and expand the range of experiences available to international visitors.

As air connectivity between North America and Israel continues to return, marked by the recent resumption of United Airlines service from Chicago on Oct. 24 and Washington, D.C. on Oct. 25, as well as EL AL service from San Francisco on Oct. 25, IMOT remains focused on building sustained awareness, strengthening connections with North American travelers and inspiring future visitation.

“The increase in arrivals from the United States and Canada is a positive indicator of Israel's tourism recovery and the continued importance of the North American market,” said Yoram Elgrabli, Tourism Commissioner for North America at the Israel Ministry of Tourism.“With air connectivity continuing to expand, including service from key U.S. gateways such as New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Atlanta, Israel is becoming increasingly accessible to North American travelers. Coupled with continued investments in tourism infrastructure and hospitality development, this renewed connectivity is helping lay the foundation for sustained growth. We remain committed to working closely with airline partners, travel advisors and industry stakeholders to build on this momentum, inspire future visitation and strengthen Israel's position as a leading international destination.”

Through“I Am Israel,” IMOT is laying the groundwork for continued destination promotion, combining authentic storytelling, creative partnerships and immersive experiences to introduce travelers to the many dimensions of Israel and encourage them to discover the country for themselves.

About the Israel Ministry of Tourism

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) is Israel's national tourism agency responsible for planning and implementing marketing and promotional initiatives to position Israel as a preferred travel destination. IMOT aims to increase tourism traffic to enhance and diversify the visiting experience. IMOT works to promote Israel's impressive assortment of historical, cultural, culinary, and religious attractions – each the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. IMOT offices in North America are located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Toronto. For details on upcoming events and attractions in Israel, visit IMOT's social media pages on Facebook, X and Instagram to receive the latest updates.

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