Addgene Integrates Plasmid And Viral Prep Catalog Into Anthropic's Claude For Life Sciences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addgene Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector enables researchers to search and compare Addgene materials directly within Claude

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addgene, an organization that joins with academic and industry scientists around the world to foster innovation, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, enabling the integration of Addgene's curated plasmid and viral prep catalog directly within Anthropic's Claude for Life Sciences. As AI assistants become increasingly valued tools used to initiate research workflows, the Addgene MCP connector is designed to meet the scientific community where they are, enabling users to search Addgene's curated catalog without leaving Claude.

“At Addgene, we aim to adapt in response to the needs of our users, reducing friction and streamlining workflows whenever possible. As more scientists turn to AI to plan their research, it's essential that those tools are grounded in reliable, well-characterized materials. With our Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, Addgene's trusted repository of plasmids and viral vectors can now be searched within Claude for Life Sciences, connecting early research strategy with materials that scientists can count on,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director of Addgene.“As new technologies emerge, we will continue exploring opportunities to expand the reach of Addgene's catalog and reduce barriers for the scientific community, objectives that are at the core of our mission.”

The Addgene MCP connector securely grants Claude read-only access to Addgene's catalog of more than 177,000 plasmids and 1,000 ready-to-use viral vectors. From Claude, users can search the repository, look up item details, and get GenBank download links for plasmid sequences. The result is a faster, more reliable path from research question to bench, with Claude's suggestions grounded in curated materials scientists can request directly from Addgene.

For more information on how to use the Addgene MCP Connector, visit .

About Addgene

Addgene is a purpose-driven organization that joins with scientists around the world to reduce barriers to research and foster innovation. Founded on the simple idea that sharing science accelerates discovery, we curate and distribute a vast catalog of quality-controlled materials so scientists can conduct experiments with greater ease, speed, and reproducibility. We are pioneers in scientific sharing – hosting both a trusted plasmid repository and a comprehensive platform of research materials and resources that includes viral vector and recombinant antibody offerings. Our dedicated team reduces barriers to scientific progress by facilitating material transfers and providing world-class educational resources. At Addgene, we care about building a globally connected scientific community, collaborating seamlessly to unlock the full potential of research to make a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable world for everyone. For more information, visit .

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