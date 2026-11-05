Elastic Suite, Powered By Forge, And Locally Partner To Launch Smart Replenishment, Turning Real-Time Shelf Data Into Ready-To-Review Orders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart Replenishment combines Locally's store-level inventory signals with Elastic's ordering platform to deliver reps and retailers their most confident suggested order yet, automatically, right inside Elastic

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic Suite, a B2B wholesale commerce and digital merchandising platform, powered by Forge, today announces a partnership with Locally, the local commerce platform connecting digital demand to inventory at physical stores, whose ShopSense technology gives brand reps and retailers visibility into what's actually happening on the shelf.

Together, the two companies are launching Smart Replenishment, a new capability that combines Locally's real-time, store-level inventory and sell-through signals with Elastic's order capabilities, cart insights, and automated business rules, including minimums, multiples, catalog criteria, pricing, and sales programs, to produce ready-to-review draft orders. Smart Replenishment generates the most accurate, most confident order by giving reps and retailers data-driven suggested orders informed by what's actually happening at the store level, automatically cross-checks it against what's already on order, and delivers it inside the platform brands and retailers already use every day.

Smart Replenishment is already being piloted with brands including Kamik and Cascade Designs.

Never Out-of-Stock, Never Out-of-Sync

Out-of-stocks and inconsistent reordering remain two of wholesale's most persistent problems, often because the people placing orders lack visibility into what's actually happening on the shelf. Smart Replenishment closes that gap. Locally's ShopSense tracks on-hand stock at the store level and derives sell-through from inventory changes, identifying what's selling and what's running low. Elastic then combines that signal with a retailer's own order history, automatically applying each brand's custom criteria to build a highly tailored suggested order.

“We're excited to partner with Locally. Fewer steps, one system... this is about winning on accuracy while unlocking revenue opportunity,” said Andi Reischauer, VP of Product at Elastic.“This is the first of several intelligence capabilities we're building directly into Elastic to make buying faster, smarter, and more intuitive.”

How Smart Replenishment works, in three steps:

Locally's ShopSense removes the guesswork, surfacing a list of Suggested Orders based on inventory and sales trends, store by store.Elastic builds on this data to create a data-driven draft order so reps and retailers start with a smart first draft, not a blank order form, and never risk double-booking stock.Reps and retailers finalize the order in the platform they already use, with cart insights guiding each decision along the way. The platform automatically applies brand criteria, including minimums, multiples, and active sales programs.

“The challenge with replenishment is turning what's actually happening at the store level into action quickly,” said Mark Strella, VP of Product at Locally.“By bringing ShopSense's Suggested Orders directly into the Elastic ordering workflow, brands and retailers get a highly tailored starting point for every reorder, helping them move faster, reduce guesswork, and optimize products on the shelf for sales.”

Key Benefits

For brands, Smart Replenishment builds the most accurate order yet, powered by real shelf data rather than estimates. Elastic applies the brand's order criteria automatically every time, and every order, whether manual or suggested, flows into a single stream with full visibility across the business.

Kamik, the Canadian footwear brand behind boots made for every kind of weather, is already seeing the shift.“Our retailer conversations are moving from 'what do you need?' to 'here's what's selling.' Elastic and Locally put that insight in front of everyone, right at the moment an order begins,” said Trevor Drummond, Senior Director, Sales Operations & Strategy at Kamik.

For reps and retailers, the benefit starts before a rep even opens the order: instead of a blank page, they start with a pre-built draft that already reflects what's needed. Open and suggested orders appear side by side for a full picture at a glance, and the entire process happens inside Elastic, the platform they use every day.

“We're piloting Elastic and Locally to see how far connected insight can take a retailer relationship. We expect it to go far,” said Drummond.

Availability

Smart Replenishment is available to brands that use both Elastic and Locally's ShopSense. For more information, or to see a live demo visit: elasticsuite.com/locally or email ....

About Elastic Suite

Powered by Forge, Elastic is a globally adopted B2B ecommerce platform offering efficient sales tools and robust merchandising solutions for brands of all sizes, in all verticals. By building stronger relationships between brands and retailers, Elastic is leading the way for 365 digital commerce. One connected platform brings together digital catalogs, online ordering, merchandising, sales rep tools, retailer self-service, and analytics, helping brands increase retailer adoption, reduce manual work, and grow wholesale revenue. With over 250 integrations across ERP, PIM, CRM, DAM, and ecommerce systems, Elastic supports complex wholesale workflows such as custom pricing, prebooks, multi-ship orders, and account-specific assortments. From apparel to outdoor and beyond, 400+ brands rely on Elastic Suite to turn wholesale into a seamless experience for retailers and a scalable growth engine for their business.

For more information, visit elasticsuite.com

About Locally

Locally is the local commerce platform connecting digital demand to inventory at physical stores. Locally makes store inventory visible, shoppable, and available for same-day fulfillment wherever demand starts – from brand websites and marketplaces to search and AI agents – helping shoppers find products nearby, retailers capture online demand, and brands extend their online assortment and availability while reaching shoppers with local purchase intent.

For more than a decade, Locally has been the infrastructure powering these connections – unifying product catalog data, real-time store inventory, order management and same-day fulfillment across brands and their retail networks. Today, Locally connects more than 1,000 premium brands with more than 62,000 retail locations, including more than 20,000 independent specialty stores.

For more information, visit locally.com

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose: Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com

Media Contacts

Megan Long

Elastic Suite

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Lynda Liu

Locally

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