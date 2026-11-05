Edible Garden Secures Major Private-Label Ready-To-Drink Beverage Award From One Of The World's Largest Grocery Retail Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial Award Validates the Company's Prairie Hills Manufacturing Platform and Advances Its Transformation into a Diversified Food, Beverage, and Nutrition Business

Award Supports Development of Webster City, Iowa-Based Manufacturing Facility Designed for Annual Production Capacity Exceeding 100 Million Beverage Units

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform today announced that it has received a significant private-label ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage program award from one of the world's largest grocery retail organizations.

The award marks a major commercial milestone in Edible Garden's expansion into the beverage and nutrition markets and provides further validation of its Prairie Hills manufacturing initiative in Webster City, Iowa. The retail organization operates an extensive network of more than 2,000 stores across multiple major retail banners, serving millions of consumers, and its selection of Edible Garden represents an important step in the Company's strategy to establish a scalable beverage manufacturing platform serving major retail and consumer packaged goods customers.

“This is a defining moment in Edible Garden's evolution,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Being selected by one of the world's leading grocery retail organizations is a tremendous validation of our strategy, our team, and the platform we are building. More importantly, it demonstrates that our Prairie Hills initiative is being driven by meaningful commercial opportunities with established global retail leaders.”

“What's particularly exciting about this award is what it represents beyond the initial commercial opportunity,” continued Kras.“We are building a fundamentally different business than the one investors have historically associated with Edible Garden. Our expansion into beverage and nutrition manufacturing creates an opportunity to establish a scalable platform with a distinct growth profile, broader customer relationships, and the potential to generate meaningful long-term enterprise value. Our vision is to create an integrated food and nutrition platform that combines innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing scale, and this award represents an important step toward realizing that vision.”

Edible Garden is developing its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, as a next-generation beverage manufacturing operation incorporating advanced Tetra Pak processing and packaging technologies. Designed for annual production exceeding 100 million units at initial full operational capacity, the facility is expected to manufacture a range of private-label and branded beverages, including protein-enriched, functional nutrition, and wellness products.

The Company has completed development of a clean-label RTD protein beverage prototype and recently acquired a 6.2-acre property to support the Prairie Hills initiative. With equipment planning and facility development underway, these milestones, together with the new commercial award and strategic partnerships with Square Roots and Caney Fork Farms, further advance Edible Garden's expansion beyond fresh produce into higher-value food, beverage, and nutrition markets.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's holiday fresh herb program with Weis Markets, the Company's ability to expand its presence and capture additional market share in its key markets, the Company's available capacity and ability to service additional retail volume, the Company's ability to deepen its relationship with Weis Markets and other major retailers, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. There can be no assurance that the holiday program or the Company's distribution center awards will result in the anticipated volume, revenue, or market share gains. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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