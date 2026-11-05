Cheshire Academy's Roxbury Center Named To Top 15 NAIS Global Innovations

Cheshire Academy's Roxbury Center for Learning & Leadership Named to Top 15 NAIS Global Innovations

- Tom Woelper, Cheshire Academy Head of School

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cheshire Academy's forward-thinking Roxbury Center for Learning & Leadership (RCLL) has been recognized as one of the top 15 international success stories in the National Association of Independent Schools' (NAIS) 2026-27 Education Innovations Around the World. The report highlights innovative programs at independent schools worldwide.

“More than a century ago, before becoming Cheshire Academy, our school was known as The Roxbury School, where one-to-one tutoring modeled on the Oxford–Cambridge system reflected a simple belief: students learn best when someone understands how they learn,” said Tom Woelper, Cheshire Academy Head of School.“I'm proud to see that philosophy carried forward through the Roxbury Center for Learning and Leadership. At its core, Roxbury helps students understand how they learn best, giving them skills and strategies that will serve them long after graduation.”

RCLL joins eight other U.S. programs featured in the report and is one of only two recognized in New England. The international list also includes programs in Canada, Mexico, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The report recognizes RCLL for its innovative, neuroscience-driven approach, grounded in Mind, Brain, and Education research. Roxbury helps students identify their strengths, set goals and develop strategies through five personalized pathways designed around their individual goals and interests. These include academic excellence, student athlete, aspiring leader, executive function and cognitive strengthening and english language learners.

“The stories highlight educators and school communities that are willing to explore new approaches, learn from experience, and translate ambitious goals into action,” said NAIS President Debra Wilson.“Here you will find examples of programs and initiatives that offer inspiring answers to crucial questions, demonstrating what is possible when vision, purpose, and innovation come together in practice.”

The report also features reflections from Cheshire Academy students and alumni who describe the lasting impact Roxbury has had on their educational experiences.

The full 2026-27 Education Innovations Around the World report is available on the NAIS website. Learn more about the Roxbury Center for Learning & Leadership and its personalized pathways.

About Cheshire Academy

Founded in 1794, Cheshire Academy is a coeducational college-preparatory boarding and day school for grades 9-12 and postgraduate. With 373 students from 13 states and 18 countries, Cheshire Academy takes a tailored approach, providing students with a wide variety of academic and extracurricular offerings that are optimal to their individual needs, strengths, and interests. Located in Cheshire, Connecticut, the 104-acre campus rests in a quintessential and safe New England community conveniently located between New York and Boston. Cheshire Academy's supportive, one-to-one college counseling program begins early on, resulting in commitments to some of the country's most competitive colleges and universities. With a wide range of programming, Cheshire Academy offers the world-renowned International Baccalaureate, Roxbury Center for Learning & Leadership, Global Citizenship Diploma Distinction. The Academy is home to 17 athletic teams, with over 30% of student-athletes in the Class of 2025 going on to play at the collegiate level. Learn more at cheshireacademy.

Sarah LeBlond

Cheshire Academy

+1 203-439-7328

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cheshire Academy's Roxbury Center Named to Top 15 NAIS Global Innovations News Provided By TML Public Relations November 05, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.