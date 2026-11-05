Reelement Announces $46 Million In Non-Dilutive Federal NMTC Allocation To Support Critical-Minerals Refining Expansion

Capital-efficient financing supports domestic refining, 189 projected advanced manufacturing jobs and a $2.1 million workforce-training commitment

- Kirk Taylor, CFO

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical-mineral refining capacity, today announced that its Marion, Indiana project is supported by an aggregate $46 million in non-dilutive federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation. The associated financing will support phase-one investment in refining equipment and working capital as ReElement expands domestic capacity to produce high-purity materials for U.S. and allied industrial supply chains.

The NMTC-supported transaction is part of ReElement's disciplined approach to capital formation. By accessing tax-credit-supported, non-dilutive financing alongside other capital sources, the Company seeks to improve the cost and flexibility of funding for long-lived manufacturing infrastructure without issuing additional ReElement equity in connection with this financing. The structure is intended to complement ReElement's modular, demand-aligned expansion strategy while preserving financial flexibility as the business scales.

ReElement's Marion development builds on the city's industrial heritage and supports the domestic refining of rare earth elements and other critical minerals used in defense, aerospace, semiconductor, permanent-magnet, automotive and advanced manufacturing supply chains. The Company's refining-first platform uses advanced chromatography-based separation and purification technology to produce ultra-pure, specification-grade materials from diverse primary and recycled feedstocks. Its modular approach is designed to more efficiently align refining investments with secure feedstocks and verified downstream customer demand.

The first phase at Marion is expected to create 189 jobs, approximately 90% of which are expected to be accessible to individuals with a high school diploma. A $2.1 million funding commitment to workforce training and development will support career pathways that may include apprenticeships, two-year degree programs and advanced technical certifications. These initiatives are intended to expand access to skilled, higher-wage manufacturing careers and opportunities for long-term advancement in Marion.

“Building resilient U.S. critical-mineral supply chains requires disciplined investment in both advanced refining capacity and the people who will operate it,” said Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement.“This NMTC-supported financing demonstrates how we are pursuing capital-efficient, non-dilutive funding to expand our domestic manufacturing platform while supporting meaningful job creation, competitive wages and accessible pathways to long-term careers in Marion.”

The federal NMTC program is designed to attract private investment into eligible low-income communities by providing federal tax credits to investors in qualifying transactions. For manufacturers investing in facilities, equipment and workforce development, NMTC-supported structures can provide a complementary source of long-term capital while supporting local economic development.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is a U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical-mineral refining capacity. The Company operates a modular, refining-first platform that separates and purifies high-purity materials from primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks. Its proprietary chromatography-based technology is designed to enable flexible, capital-efficient deployment aligned with customer demand and feedstock availability. ReElement works with commercial, industrial and government partners to support secure, resilient and commercially sustainable U.S. and allied supply chains. For more information, visit reelementtech.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use and benefits of NMTC-supported financing, future refining capacity, projected job creation, workforce-training initiatives, capital efficiency, and expected commercial and supply-chain outcomes. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially, including project execution, financing terms, customer demand, operational performance, regulatory matters and other factors beyond the Company's control. ReElement undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Mark LaVerghetta

ReElement Technologies Corporation

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ReElement Announces $46 Million in Non-Dilutive Federal NMTC Allocation to Support Critical-Minerals Refining Expansion News Provided By ReElement Technologies November 05, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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