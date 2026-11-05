Whistleblowing Canada Announces CPD Course On Whistleblowing For Lawyers, Judges, Legislators And Compliance Officers

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New LearnFormula course,“Speaking Up at Work,” provides the tools to navigate whistleblower protections, reprisals, and organisational accountability

- Pamela Forward, President, Whistleblowing CanadaOTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whistleblowing Canada Research Society is offering a new continuing professional development (CPD) course, "Speaking Up at Work: Whistleblower Protection, Reprisals and Organisational Accountability", now available through LearnFormula. Designed for lawyers, judges, legislators, and HR/compliance officers, the course covers the legal frameworks, reprisal risks, and organisational responsibilities that shape how disclosures are handled in Canada.Whistleblowers play a vital role in identifying misconduct and strengthening governance, but fear of retaliation and ineffective laws and reporting processes often discourage disclosure of wrongdoing, exposing organisations to legal, operational, and reputational risk. Drawing on real-world cases, the course gives legal and compliance professionals a grounding in Canada's whistleblower protection frameworks and the governance practices that support effective reporting and safeguard against reprisals.What the Course Offers Participants. Explains key whistleblower protections under Canadian frameworks. Identifies risks of reprisals and how to strengthen reporting processes. Evaluates organisational responsibilities for handling disclosures. Applies best practices to foster ethical, accountable workplace culturesThe course also covers public and private sector whistleblowing challenges, lessons from major governance failures, leadership's role in creating safe cultures and responding to disclosures, and emerging legislative reforms."Lawyers, judges, and legislators are often the ones deciding whether a whistleblower is protected or punished,” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada.“This course gives them, and the HR and compliance professionals who design reporting systems, the practical grounding they need to help close the gaps in Canada's whistleblower protections and prevent reprisals.”About Whistleblowing Canada Research SocietyFounded in 2019, Whistleblowing Canada Research Society is a non-profit corporation and registered charity that advances education and research on creating safe, speak up cultures through better understanding the whistleblowing phenomenon and sharing its findings publicly.Course Registration:

Pamela Forward

Whistleblowing Canada

+1 613-805-8266

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Whistleblowing Canada Announces CPD Course on Whistleblowing for Lawyers, Judges, Legislators and Compliance Officers News Provided By Whistleblowing Canada Research Society November 05, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, Law



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