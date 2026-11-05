Kindness Worldwide Observes Kindness Week Worldwide November 714 With Global Launch Of Rokindness

Kindness Worldwide, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is encouraging global citizens everywhere to make Kindness a mindful practice.

Kindness Worldwide's Gettysburg screening of the documentary, "For Such a Time as This."

Hanover Borough Police Lt. Joseph Bunty, and Jamie Noerpel, Ph.D., Director of the York County Safety Collab grant Grace Mullen a Kindness Citation.

The week, inspired by an act of Kindness, includes World Kindness Day on November 13

- Kevin Smith, Founder of Kindness WorldwideYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One act of Kindness spreads much further than is widely known; in fact, research shows that a typical act of Kindness broadens through social networks and affects 100 people or more, creating a ripple effect that positively impacts relationships and entire communities.From November 7–14, Kindness Worldwide, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is encouraging global citizens everywhere to make Kindness a mindful practice during Kindness Week Worldwide, coalescing individual actions into a powerful collective force. The effort includes police departments issuing official Kindness Citations to recognize citizens doing good deeds, inspiring blood donation to alleviate supply shortages, official recognition by governing bodies, and engaging communities in activities that encourage citizens to do good.The organization is also highlighting its inspirational documentary, "For Such a Time as This," which has received 22 international film festival awards. The film tells the origin story behind Kindness Worldwide, how a lost wallet returned by a stranger spawned ripple effects that have changed and saved lives throughout the world. At a convening of the global film industry at the Vatican in 2025, Pope Leo urged filmmakers not to shy away from what he called“the world's wounds”. The film's ability to beautifully answer the Pope's challenge has been instrumental to its success, while also issuing its own challenge by calling on all 50 U.S. governors and every country in the United Nations to elevate Kindness to the global shared value that represents all of humanity by formally recognizing Kindness Week Worldwide.ROKindness is the world's first public ledger of good, innovatively combining psychology with technology to accelerate the Kindness Worldwide global movement. Users record a Kind act, generate a personal QR code, and invite others to pay it forward with the ability to see how far it spreads across the globe. The ability to observe the cause and effect of Kindness in this manner has significant benefits to self-worth and personal health and well-being. In the American Psychiatric Association's Healthy Minds Poll, 89% said showing someone else an act of Kindness made them feel either significantly, somewhat, or a little better, and 90% said the same about receiving one.During Kindness Week Worldwide, individuals are encouraged to perform one Kind act each day and record it on ROKindness, where they will be recognized and celebrated as Champions of KindnessTM. To participate, support the movement, or learn more, visit KindnessWorldwide.About Ripples of KindnessTM (ROK)ROKindness is the world's first public ledger of good - a free website, mobile app, and QR-card system that inspires, records, rewards, maps, and celebrates acts of Kindness. Each recorded act generates a personal QR code that invites others to pay Kindness forward, creating visible, expanding ripples of positive action. A platform of the nonprofit Kindness Worldwide, ROK partners with families, schools, faith communities, nonprofits, corporations, and civic organizations to strengthen community impact. Every ROK starts a ripple. Learn more at ROKindness.About Kindness Worldwide, Inc.Kindness Worldwide, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a vision to create a culture of Kindness in communities throughout the world. Founded after a single act of Kindness between two strangers, the organization mobilizes individuals, schools, businesses, faith-based and service organizations, and whole community ecosystems to encourage, recognize, and reward Kindness in imaginative ways. Its signature initiative, Kindness Week Worldwide (8 days annually from the Saturday before World Kindness Day through the following Saturday symbolic of“The 8 Characteristics of Kindness”), inspired a grassroots movement spreading to communities across multiple states and countries.Additional information, including donor and sponsorship opportunities, availability of Toolkits/Playbooks, and more details on the mission + vision of Kindness Worldwide, is available @ or via email to....Organization Contact: Kevin Smith, Founder, Kindness Worldwide ·...

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Kindness Worldwide Observes Kindness Week Worldwide November 7–14 With Global Launch of ROKindness News Provided By The Seidel Agency November 05, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Religion



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